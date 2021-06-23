Todd Rundgren, Belinda Carlisle Speculated To Skip Rock Hall Ceremony

In 1971, there were very few human beings who were cooler than Todd Rundgren. In the space of three years, he had written the most thrilling riposte to the British Invasion with “Open My Eyes” for his band, Nazz. After two great albums of Who/Cream influenced hard rock with them, he jumped ship to produce and engineer a bunch of LPs (which almost included Janis Joplin’s Pearl). Incredibly, he still found time to record his debut solo collection, 1970’s Runt. He was the Boy Wonder with a hit single (“We Got to Get You a Woman”) and an engineering credit on a top-five record (the Band’s Stage Fright) under his surprisingly slender belt. So, what was the next step to be?