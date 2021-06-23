Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Film Review: Supernova

By CineVue
Cine Vue
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull to the brim with sharp wit, emotional sincerity and overflowing with love, Supernova sees the star power of Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci align. Harry Macqueen’s sophomore feature is a slender, pitch-perfect human drama, whose script, direction and arguably career-best performances combine to heart-rending effect. By no means the...

cine-vue.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Harry Macqueen
Person
Colin Firth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Celebritiesinews.co.uk

Supernova, review: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci are on top form in affecting dementia drama

There is a lot of sleep in Supernova. The type of tangled, intimate sleep that comes from years of sharing a bed and being familiar with a body other than your own. Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) are a couple on a road trip through the Lake District. They fall asleep in their campervan, huddled in the cramped space, looking up at a map of the stars. They wake up, knotted together. They are a couple at peace. And yet they are not. Tusker has early onset dementia.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Paranormal Prison (2021)

A paranormal investigation YouTube channel is getting ready to shut down if they don’t have a video that goes viral in time. In this last ditch attempt, a long-time mystery is solved. REVIEW:. It’s probably fair to say at this point, that the ‘found footage’ genre has pretty much played...
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Army of the Dead: A Film by Zack Snyder: The Making of the Film’ review

Newly released in time for its premiere on Netflix, Titan Books has published a making of Army of the Dead book for superfans and fans of cinema. Written by Peter Aperlo with photography by Clay Enos, this book features interviews with the creators, an intro from screenwriter Shay Hatten, and plenty of production stills. It’s a book that never goes too deep into the production, but certainly covers most of the bases.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Tribeca 2021: ‘Queen of Glory’ Film Review

Tribeca 2021: ‘Queen of Glory’ Film Review | ‘Queen of Glory’, written and directed by Nana Mensah, premiered as part of the Tribeca 2021 Film Festival U.S. Narrative Competition section and Juneteenth programming. SYNOPSIS: Brainy scientist Sarah, a doctoral student at Columbia University, is weeks away from following her very...
MoviesNewsday

'The Ice Road' review: Liam Neeson's latest action film is a dud

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Stop me if you've heard this before: Liam Neeson stars in an action movie as a loner seeking revenge against the forces that have wronged him and a family member. In the ongoing game of Mad Libs that constitutes Neeson's career in the genre, this time he's...
Moviesfullertonobserver.com

Film Review: ‘Edge of the World’ Gets Two Misses

The story line will be familiar to many readers and movie goers. Real-life adventurer Sir James Brooke, played by Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, disembarked from a British ship when it anchored on a beach in Borneo, became enthralled with the island’s tropical exoticism, and remained for the rest of his life. His unusual story inspired Joseph’s Conrad’s Lord Jim and Rudyard Kipling’s The Man Who Would Be King. But director Michael Haussman and screenwriter Rob Allyn never lift “Edge of the World” to the level of art.
MoviesThe Guardian

Political Mother: The Final Cut; The Life and Times review – Shechter and Clevillé on film

It would be hard to match online the thrill of Hofesh Shechter’s Political Mother in a theatre. This seminal work arrived with the force of a punch, the visceral pulse of its drum-beat hitting your chest and ears, the bright lights and surging dance blinding you in a frenzy of movement. It was a work that matched its huge theme – about indoctrination and totalitarianism, about the fine lines between joy and agony – with a blast of pure energy that sent you out into the night dancing and shaken, caught between hope and despair.
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: In The Heights is a feel-good reminder of the joy of the big screen musical

Any film that has an air of positivity about it can all too easily be framed as “the movie we need right now” coming off the global lockdown stage of the pandemic. Sure, a film that makes you laugh, smile, or cry (in the good way) is going to be enough of an escape after this last year, but In The Heights, director Jon M. Chu‘s colourful, exuberant adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s 2008 Broadway success, is truly the definition of such a phrase.
MoviesTell-Tale TV

False Positive Review: Psychological Horror Film is Poorly Conceived

Note: this review contains minor spoilers for False Positive. Grisly, gory, and occasionally sharp, False Positive, Ilana Glazer’s newest brainchild, is a big ole zero. The film starts with some promise. The script reflects some familiarity with the anxiety of infertility, the absurdities of pregnancy and mommy-culture, and the undercurrents of toxic masculinity in the workplace.
Movieswaxahachiesun.com

Film review: “F9: The Fast Saga” has no value as a film

The latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “F9: The Fast Saga” hit theaters recently and oddly reminded me of the experience I had when I cleaned out my kitchen pantry and found a swollen can of peaches in the back. This film, and I use that term loosely, reminded me of that can: expired, rotten, and of no value.
Moviest2conline.com

Supernova: A Powerful and Luminous Stellar Explosion of Stars on the Movie Screen

The title couldn’t have been more apropos. With this veteran pair of stellular actors placed strongly at its emotional core, “Supernova” brilliantly explodes as powerful and luminous as one could hope for, but instead of bursting with fury and fire, the restraint of the starry project is its most illuminating and magnificent asset. Stanley Tucci (“Julie & Julia“) and Colin Firth (“A Single Man“) find seemingly effortless engagement within this piece of quiet tenderly magic as a couple who have been together, lovingly, for decades. Directed with an elegance and charm worthy of this tremendous cast (not just the two leads), actor-turned-filmmaker, Harry Macqueen (“Hinterland“) delivers an exquisite two-hander with a force that is both heartfelt and quietly mind-blowing. Tucci finds utmost engagement inside Tusker, a respected novelist, and Firth unpacks a complicated Sam, who is both a well known pianist about to return to the stage and the who wraps us up in his care, as they head out on a road trip in a camper van that is as sweetly intimate as the two main characters.
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Movie Review: 'No Sudden Move'

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of my favorite genres is film noir. There's nothing like sitting down on a gloomy day, popping in a classic noir and bathing in the cool shadows, dark motives and shady characters. Thusly, I also love those films considered neo-noir, titles likePoint Blank, The Long Goodbye or Reservoir Dogs, ones that wear the influence of the classics fully on their sleeves. The latest to fall into this subgenre is No Sudden Move.
MoviesThe Guardian

The Jungle Book review – vivid adaptation takes best of book and film

Mowgli, Baloo, Bagheera – Kipling may have created them but they were disseminated by Disney. Nowadays, Walt’s 1967 animation is more widely known than Rudyard’s stories, written in India during the British Raj. To create a stage adaptation without referencing the film might risk disappointing younger members of an audience. To return to the original, its worldview so other to our own, might risk offending the adults.
Moviesbeachcomber.news

Movie Review: ‘When Did You Last See Your Father?’

A silver Alvis cabriolet is setting in a long queue waiting to enter the car park of a racetrack. The driver, Arthur Morrison (Jim Broadbent), is impatiently pounding on the steering wheel and cursing – he fears missing any part of the race. His wife Kim (Juliet Stevenson), calmly gazes at the Yorkshire landscape around them. Their two children are cringing in the back seat.
Moviesboomstickcomics.com

The Tomorrow War – Amazon Prime Film Review

“The Tomorrow War is a fantastic thrill ride with some real horrifying moments, killer aliens, great acting, and even some emotinal sequences that tug the heartstrings. This is what a summer blockbuster is all about.”. Summer movies come with certain expectations. Big budgets, top-notch action, one-liners, stellar cast, and sometimes...
Bakersfield, CAhorrorsociety.com

Review: Hectic Films’ THE VIDEO STORE

Hectic Films is really banging them out! Last week I reviewed Left Alone in the Snow and this week I received an advanced look at The Video Store. Starring Theoden Wuillamey, Kyle Palla, James Duval (Independence Day), Kelli Maroney (Night of the Comet), Chess Maxwell, Thomas Brill, Jake Thoene and DT Carney, The Video Store was shot on location in Bakersfield, California; which UFo enthusiasts will instantly recognize as the site of the purported 1986 UFO crash. Set a decade later, two young men find themselves stuck in the middle of a second alien invasion all while fending off a variety of foes in a local video store. A slightly comedic and thrilling science fiction adventure, this new short film from Hectic Films transports you back to an easier decade filled with a second wind of otherworldly sightings.
Moviesheadstuff.org

Keeping It In The Yakuza | A Family Film Review

The aptly-titled A Family competently treads familiar ground. This yakuza action-drama, written and directed by Michihito Fujii, suffers from attempting to cover too many narrative beats, but does well when working within the stylised confines of organised crime. Kenji Yamamoto (Gô Ayano), affectionately known throughout as Lil Ken, is an angry young man. He is first seen attending the funeral of his father. With bleached blonde hair and dressed head to toe in white North Face, Lil Ken stands out amongst the otherwise traditional mourners.