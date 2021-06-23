Film Review: Supernova

Hectic Films is really banging them out! Last week I reviewed Left Alone in the Snow and this week I received an advanced look at The Video Store. Starring Theoden Wuillamey, Kyle Palla, James Duval (Independence Day), Kelli Maroney (Night of the Comet), Chess Maxwell, Thomas Brill, Jake Thoene and DT Carney, The Video Store was shot on location in Bakersfield, California; which UFo enthusiasts will instantly recognize as the site of the purported 1986 UFO crash. Set a decade later, two young men find themselves stuck in the middle of a second alien invasion all while fending off a variety of foes in a local video store. A slightly comedic and thrilling science fiction adventure, this new short film from Hectic Films transports you back to an easier decade filled with a second wind of otherworldly sightings.