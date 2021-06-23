Tyler, The Creator Asks To Speak To The Manager In His “Brown Sugar Salmon” Skit
To be a fan of Tyler, The Creator is to be a fan of all of his many talents. He’s helped write and produced comedy sketches on Adult Swim’s Loiter Squad and he’s also worked to score short films. His vast array of talents has certainly come to life in his recent releases. In the “Lumberjack” video, the California native finds himself skiing in Utah, posing as an older gentleman and getting his nails painted. Then, he put together the “Wusyaname” video where he chases the girl of his dreams…or a croissant. It’s not really clear. What is clear is his ability to write, direct and star in creations of his own making.defpen.com