Sharpening Vs. Honing A Knife: What You Need To Know

Back in November 2020, the future seemed shaky for lettuce. Due to supply chain shortages, lettuce looked like it could face shortage issues due to the fact the crop has to get shipped the moment it gets harvested, and was facing overly hot weather and disease (via Agrilife Today). The issues have finally caught up to the crop and now lettuce shortages have hit Wendy's across America. According to Eat This, Not That!, Wendy's across the South in particular have seen shortages. Only about half of the restaurants in this affected region have received their lettuce orders, meaning that you might have to forgo this topping in your next meal.