Capt. of Delta Plane Leaves Note in Plane After Grounding for COVID, Note Found 435 Days Later

By cclements
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) A note found on a Delta Airlines plane left behind by the pilot who parked the aircraft in storage when the COVID-19 pandemic started is chilling. The pilot was clearly uncertain about the future. Captain Chris Dennis left a 57-word note on Delta ship 3009 after its last flight...

999ktdy.com
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
Related
LifestyleWTVM

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers. Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin. At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels. When that...
Industryyourmileagemayvary.net

Has Delta Changed Boarding Rules, Leaving Some Passengers Out In The Cold?

All airlines, including Delta, publish the order that passengers board aircraft on their websites. We try to keep an updated list at this link. However, one of our readers asked about a change they noticed when they recently boarded a Delta flight. While I’m not sure if this is an official change, it will make a huge difference to some passengers when they board the plane.
Accidentssimpleflying.com

Passenger Injured After Jumping Out Of Taxiing United Express Plane

In a shocking incident, a passenger on a United Express flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City jumped out of the taxiing aircraft using the emergency slide. The passenger also tried to breach the cockpit before jumping out of the plane, raising alarms onboard. The news comes as US airlines see a surge of unruly passengers onboard amid the rebound in air traffic.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Man jumps from moving plane at LA airport after trying to break into cockpit

A passenger jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport after unsuccessfully trying to breach the cockpit, authorities said.United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, was leaving its gate at LAX around 7pm local time on Friday for Salt Lake City when a disturbance occurred inside the plane.A man attempted to breach the cockpit door before successfully opening the service door of the plane and sliding down the emergency slide onto the tarmac.Authorities took the man into custody where he was treated for non-threatening injuries before taking him to a hospital.The disruption forced the plane to return to the gate where it was delayed for three hours before taking off after 10pm local time.The FBI was investigating the incident.No one else on board the aircraft was injured during the altercation.But this came just one day after a driver crashed through a fence at the FedEx cargo facility and drove onto LAX’s runways.Police chased the vehicle as it crossed through the airfield before they were able to detain the driver.No one was injured during the incident but two runways were closed for a brief period.The Associated Press contributed to this report
Public SafetyNBC Philadelphia

Man Tries to Breach Cockpit Before Jumping Out of Plane at LAX

A man tried to breach the cockpit of a United Express flight Friday night and after being unsuccessful, he opened the cabin door and fled the aircraft via the emergency slide at LAX, according to officials. In a statement from SkyWest, they confirmed that no one onboard the aircraft was...
Aerospace & Defensenews3lv.com

Cargo plane towed after belly landing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A FedEx cargo plane had a belly landing this afternoon at McCarran Airport. This occurred a little after 1:30 PM when the aircraft landed without its landing gear fully extended and used its underside, or belly, as its primary landing device. Two crew members were on...
Aerospace & DefenseGood News Network

Delta Pilot’s Pre-Pandemic Message Found Tucked Away On a Plane Coming Out of Storage

A note left by a pilot on a plane that hasn’t flown since last spring is a poignant look back to the beginning of the pandemic. Last March, Captain Chris Dennis parked Delta ship 3009 at Victorville Airport in the California desert. Like many of us, he imagined this would just be a two-week lockdown before the world opened up again. He had no idea that plane wouldn’t take to the air again for another 435 days.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Leaving on a Jet Plane

New Orleans is a top travel destination. Yes, we may be biased because we live in this great city, but the Big Easy continues to top travel reports and national articles that track consumer popularity. Last week, we reported on The BACH app’s annual survey that found New Orleans to be the sixth top travel destination for bachelor and bachelorette trips. With this information and the Transportation Security Administration (TS) announcing June 12 that the country surpassed the 2 million threshold for travelers in a day – more than 1.5 million more than this time last year and 74 percent of travel volume from 2019 – if you are planning a destination bachelor or bachelorette party or wedding, or are coming in from out of town to visit the Crescent City, it’s time to get that flight booked.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Independent

BA plane damaged after tipping on to nose at Heathrow

A British Airways plane has been damaged after tipping on to its nose at Heathrow. The incident happened while the aircraft was parked on tarmac at the west London airport. An airline spokesman said: “A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand. “As a freighter-only aircraft there were...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

British Airways B787-8 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse

A British Airways Boeing 787-8 (G-ZBJB) suffered a nose gear collapse while parked on a remote stand at London Heathrow Airport. The nose gear of the aircraft was seen collapsing, leaving the front tip of the plane resting on the ground. The full extent of the damage is not known exactly, but images on social media show the plane tilting forward while crew members rush to solve the situation.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Italian fighter jets are sent to intercept EasyJet flight that lost radio contact with controllers amid fears it had been hijacked - when the pilots tuned to the wrong frequency

An easyJet flight was at the centre of a terrifying hijack scare when two fighter jets were sent to intercept the plane - after air traffic controllers lost all contact. Two Eurofighters were scrambled from a military base to escort the passenger jet as it flew over the Mediterranean - because a technical glitch meant controllers feared it had been seized by terrorists.