23 June 2021

The title couldn’t have been more apropos. With this veteran pair of stellular actors placed strongly at its emotional core, “Supernova” brilliantly explodes as powerful and luminous as one could hope for, but instead of bursting with fury and fire, the restraint of the starry project is its most illuminating and magnificent asset. Stanley Tucci (“Julie & Julia“) and Colin Firth (“A Single Man“) find seemingly effortless engagement within this piece of quiet tenderly magic as a couple who have been together, lovingly, for decades. Directed with an elegance and charm worthy of this tremendous cast (not just the two leads), actor-turned-filmmaker, Harry Macqueen (“Hinterland“) delivers an exquisite two-hander with a force that is both heartfelt and quietly mind-blowing. Tucci finds utmost engagement inside Tusker, a respected novelist, and Firth unpacks a complicated Sam, who is both a well known pianist about to return to the stage and the who wraps us up in his care, as they head out on a road trip in a camper van that is as sweetly intimate as the two main characters.