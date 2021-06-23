Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

23 June 2021

Cine Vue
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article★★★★☆ Full to the brim with sharp wit, emotional sincerity and overflowing with love, Supernova sees the star power of Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci align. Harry Macqueen’s sophomore feature is a slender, pitch-perfect human drama, whose script, direction and arguably career-best performances combine […]

cine-vue.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Harry Macqueen
Person
Colin Firth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviews Film Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviest2conline.com

Supernova: A Powerful and Luminous Stellar Explosion of Stars on the Movie Screen

The title couldn’t have been more apropos. With this veteran pair of stellular actors placed strongly at its emotional core, “Supernova” brilliantly explodes as powerful and luminous as one could hope for, but instead of bursting with fury and fire, the restraint of the starry project is its most illuminating and magnificent asset. Stanley Tucci (“Julie & Julia“) and Colin Firth (“A Single Man“) find seemingly effortless engagement within this piece of quiet tenderly magic as a couple who have been together, lovingly, for decades. Directed with an elegance and charm worthy of this tremendous cast (not just the two leads), actor-turned-filmmaker, Harry Macqueen (“Hinterland“) delivers an exquisite two-hander with a force that is both heartfelt and quietly mind-blowing. Tucci finds utmost engagement inside Tusker, a respected novelist, and Firth unpacks a complicated Sam, who is both a well known pianist about to return to the stage and the who wraps us up in his care, as they head out on a road trip in a camper van that is as sweetly intimate as the two main characters.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Tim Guinee Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Guinee is set to star in The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on the true-crime docuseries. He joins previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Sophie Turner and Michael Stuhlbarg.. The eight-episode...
TV Seriesthefocus.news

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in Viral TikTok

A Jennifer Aniston doppelgänger has TikTok fooled, so much so that viral sensation Lisa Tranel had to update her TikTok bio to clarify that she’s not the Friends star. In case you haven’t seen her June 30, 2021 video, Lisa gets Jennifer’s mannerisms and body language down to a tee, and we’re all just waiting for the actress to comment on Lisa’s impression — and maybe even share the video with her 37.5 million Instagram followers.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Carlota Casiraghi publicly reappears with Prince Albert

Last Friday July 2 Alberto and Charlene from Monaco they were serving a decade together. A bittersweet anniversary, as she is in her native South Africa as a result of her health problems. It is for this reason that they have not been able to spend this special date together for them, since the princess he continues to recover from his ailments. The sovereign has continued with his official agenda and has attended a very important event in the world of sport: the Monte Carlo International Jumping Competition. However, he has not been alone because his niece has accompanied him, Carlota Casiraghi.
Weight Lossthatgrapejuice.net

Traci Braxton Sparks Concern After Dramatic Weight Loss

Singer-turned-reality star Traci Braxton has made no secret of her battles with weight over the years as documented by her own commentary on the hit WeTV reality show, ‘Braxton Family Values.’. However, after the 50-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil photos that demonstrated a dramatic weight loss,...
Family RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff: Expecting Third Child!!!!!!

On the eve of America celebrating its 245th birthday, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday and made a somewhat related announcement of their own:. The couple will soon have a brand new birthday to celebrate. Because they're expecting their third child!. "Our family’s growing! Maybe I can...
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
TV SeriesGamespot

Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Has Finished Casting

Amazon's Lord of the Rings live-action TV series has reportedly completed casting for its ambitious first season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Charles Edwards (The Crown), Will Fletcher (The Girl Who Fell), Amelie Child-Villiers (The Machine), and Beau Cassidy (Chinese Food) will join the prequel series. These newcomers join what's...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Andrew Lincoln Movie Just Hit Netflix

If you’re a fan of British rom-coms with a star studded ensemble cast, chances are that you’ll be more than familiar with the work of Richard Curtis. Having gotten his start writing small screen comedies like Blackadder and Mr. Bean, his first feature film script saw him net an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay thanks to international smash hit Four Weddings and a Funeral, which earned $245 million at the box office on a $4 million budget.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

General Hospital’s Bloody Cliffhanger Gave Trina Her Own ‘Carrie’ Moment

At least one fan isn’t happy with what happened to Trina (Sydney Mikayla) on General Hospital’s July 2, 2021 episode. “I have been watching for 45-plus years! General Hospital is disgusting right now!” that disgruntled viewer wrote on Twitter following Friday’s episode of the ABC soap opera. “Why is everything so gloom-and-doom? Hasn’t Trina suffered enough?!”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston look-alike confuses fans with Rachel impression: ‘Craziest doppelganger I’ve ever seen’

A Jennifer Aniston look-alike has gone viral on social media after fans were stunned by her spot-on impression of the Friends star.TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – gained widespread attention on the video sharing platform after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to Aniston.In her most recent video, which has been watched by more than 2.7 million users, Tranel filmed herself impersonating Aniston’s character in Friends, Rachel Green.In the clip, Tranel lip-syncs a scene from the season three episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”, which aired in 1997. “I want to quit, but...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Summer Strikes Back, Tara Tattles To Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) threatened Summer Newman (Hunter King). Even though it looks as if Tara might win, we shouldn’t count out Summer just yet. This week, she strikes back in order to get the upper hand. However, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) will be torn as both women give him completely different stories.