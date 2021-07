Fayetteville and Cumberland County property tax rates will remain as they are in the 2021-22 Fiscal Year which begins July 1. The city of Fayetteville’s operating budget will be $240.3 million. “I’m very pleased that we are able to continue our high level of service to residents,” Mayor Mitch Colvin said. “We’ve been able to focus on key strategic areas as set forth by Council.” The property tax rate will remain at $49.95 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Cumberland County's property tax rate will also remain the same at $79.9 cents per $100 of property value. County Manager Amy Cannon’s $502 million budget plan includes more than $340 million for the county's general fund and $83 million for the school system. Most school funding is provided by the state. Cannon said she had expected to see a revenue drop over the course of the last year, but that didn’t happen. In FY22, sales tax revenue is expected to go up by close to $10 million. The city and county will receive combined stimulus funding of more than $113 million through the American Rescue Plan.