A 60-year-old man in Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling ivory from endangered animals online in violation of federal conservation laws. Gary L. Cooper used Craigslist and eBay to hawk elephant tusks, figurines and whale teeth for thousands of dollars to willing buyers across the country, prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release. He pleaded guilty to the unlawful sale of endangered species in violation of the Endangered Species Act of 1973.