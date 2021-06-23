Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Read This Before Eating Haribo Sugar-Free Gummy Bears

By Rachel Pasche
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret that sugar is not the best thing for us. This study published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews Journal demonstrated that sugar can elicit similar responses as drug reward and addiction mechanisms in research conducted on animal subjects. The increasing demonization of sugar is for good reason, Harvard Health writes that "effects of added sugar intake — higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease — are all linked to an increased risk for heart attack and stroke."

www.mashed.com
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gummy Bears#Sugar Alcohol#Neuroscience#Harvard Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Amazon
Related
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Read This Before Throwing Away Rice Water

There are plenty of reasons why you should be rinsing rice before cooking it. Mainly, running rice under some water will rinse off all the starch present on the surface. This starch, when not rinsed off, can make rice turn out sticky and gummy. The starchy water that is leftover from rinsing said rice, on the other hand, is actually good and has many uses.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Monk Fruit is the New Sugar-Free Superfood of The Diabetic Community

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Lakanto is the new power food for the diabetic community with its zero glycemic level that won’t spike blood sugar and it’s 1:1 sugar replacement ratio that makes it easy to use. The monk fruit sweetener brand offers an array of sugar-free products, leading the category with sweeteners, chocolate bars, and bark.
HealthOverton County News

Check food allergies before eating cicadas

The 17-year cicadas, sometimes known as locusts, are back, swarming in large numbers in several parts of the United States. But, Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] suggests you don’t try snacking on them if you are allergic to seafood. Anthropologist Cortni Borgerson touts the “shrimpy” looking critters as a...
Lifestyleohmymag.co.uk

5 fruits that contain a lot of sugar which you should eat in moderation

We all need sugar to function, but not that much. Although it does serve as fuel for the body, it can be harmful when ingested in large amounts. However, we all know that you need to eat fruit to be healthy. Still, some fruits have a low fiber content and are high in sugar, which is not ideal! Such fruits are digested very quickly and cause spikes in insulin and blood sugar, so you'll likely want to snack again shortly afterwards and might even feel a little tired.
Healthhealthnewshub.org

Study: How to Burn Fat, Lower Blood Sugar by Eating Chocolate

In one of the year’s pinch-me scientific moments, chocolate with breakfast or even before bedtime helped burn fat and lower blood sugar in a study at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The chocolatey asterisk, however, was the study’s limitations: It analyzed 19 postmenopausal women in a randomized, controlled crossover...
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Eating Before a Workout

Do you ever feel sick while working out after a meal? It's a common occurrence that many fitness lovers face, and it all ties back to this one pre-workout mistake—eating the wrong types of foods. While many sports dietitians will say that eating a pre-workout meal is good for your body's health, it's important to eat the right kind of food. If you aren't properly fueling your body, you will likely experience the worst side effect of eating before a workout—nausea and GI issues.
Skin CarePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason What You Eat Affects Your Skin

It's almost as though nature is out to get us sometimes. (With all the pollution and waste, it's not really surprising though, is it?) But was there really any need to naturally make junk food so enticing and vegetables so boring in comparison? Think how strong and pumped with vitality we'd be if it was the other way around! And how much better our skin would look if pizza and burgers made us dewy and glowing.
Diseases & Treatmentspostsouth.com

Dear Dietician: Explaining celiac disease, wheat allergy

I’ve been experiencing a lot of digestive problems like stomach cramping and bloating. My friend has celiac disease, and she thinks I may have it, too. I have an appointment with my doctor and have been reading up on celiac disease. I don’t understand the differences in gluten sensitivity, celiac disease, and wheat allergy. Can you help?
Dietsdoctorslounge.com

Diet Rich in Omega 3 Fatty Acids Cuts Migraines in Adults

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Interventions that increase dietary intake of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), with or without a decrease in linoleic acid, alter bioactive mediators that are implicated in migraine and reduce headaches, but they do not improve headache-related quality of life, according to a study published online June 30 in The BMJ.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Sugar Snap Peas Nutrition: Benefits, Risks and How to Eat Them

Sugar snap peas are nutritious and delicious to snack on, but you could also say they have somewhat of a double identity. That's because, for one, the sugar snap pea is a cross between an English and snow pea, and didn't become widely available until the 1970s, per the University of Arizona. They were created to provide the sweetness of fresh peas without the need for shelling, which is what makes them so delicious and convenient to munch on. Sugar snap peas have the same nutritional profile as snow peas.
Nutritionindependentri.com

Common Sense Health: Eat healthy without breaking the bank

How would you like to have a cart full of healthy foods and still save money? Anyone who does the grocery shopping will tell you, it is more expensive to buy the ingredients for a healthy diet like vegetables, nuts, fruit and fish than the refined grains, processed prepared foods and meats of an unhealthy diet. Is there a way to buy healthy and keep costs down?
NutritionPosted by
Mashed

This Swedish Start-Up Will Hypnotize You Into Plant-Based Eating For Free

Eating healthy has always been a concern for folks. A very early diet book, "Letter of Corpulence," was published in 1864. It was written by an overweight undertaker named William Banting, according to The Conversation. In it, Banting revealed how by switching things like sugar and carbohydrates for more things like animal proteins and vegetables could be attributed to the success he experienced.
Fitnessalternativemedicine.com

Keto Diet May Boost Immunity

The western diet is increasingly seen as being at the root of many diseases, such as metabolic syndrome, autoimmune disorders, and cancer, and thus is suspected to limit life expectancy during the 21st century. It is believed that the diet reduces immunity and is a significant cause of low-grade inflammation not only by causing obesity but also by direct reprogramming of immune cells toward a proinflammatory state. Nutritional interventions may hold promise as a tool to prevent and even to treat disease. Unfortunately, most recommendations on food intake and dietary guidelines yet lack substantiated scientific background Novel nutritional concepts promote a restriction of carbohydrates in favor of fat to combat detrimental low-grade inflammation. However, large observational studies investigating this approach are highly controversial and functional data in humans is scarce. One diet that may be useful in building immunity is the keto diet.
NutritionPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Be Eating More Prunes Isn't What You Expect

Most of us probably know that one of the keys to maintaining a healthy diet is to eat lots of fruits. In addition to being sweet and tasty, fruits are an essential source of many important nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, including fiber, antioxidants, potassium, and Vitamin C, which can boost longevity and reduce the risk of many chronic illnesses, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture's My Plate website.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How Coffee Could Help Relieve Migraine Pain

Anyone who suffers from migraines would grab at anything that offers a cure for the debilitating pain. There are many methods people use to find migraine relief, with varying degrees of effectiveness. One migraine relief tactic with tangible research behind it is also something you might do every day: drinking coffee.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Foods To Eat for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

A balanced, nourishing diet is key to losing weight, but when it comes to stubborn belly fat, there's one specific food group that can be particularly troublesome: Refined carbohydrates. Also known as "simple carbs," these foods have been stripped of their fiber and nutrients—so they do very little good, but can do a lot of harm.