Read This Before Eating Haribo Sugar-Free Gummy Bears

The western diet is increasingly seen as being at the root of many diseases, such as metabolic syndrome, autoimmune disorders, and cancer, and thus is suspected to limit life expectancy during the 21st century. It is believed that the diet reduces immunity and is a significant cause of low-grade inflammation not only by causing obesity but also by direct reprogramming of immune cells toward a proinflammatory state. Nutritional interventions may hold promise as a tool to prevent and even to treat disease. Unfortunately, most recommendations on food intake and dietary guidelines yet lack substantiated scientific background Novel nutritional concepts promote a restriction of carbohydrates in favor of fat to combat detrimental low-grade inflammation. However, large observational studies investigating this approach are highly controversial and functional data in humans is scarce. One diet that may be useful in building immunity is the keto diet.