Read This Before Eating Haribo Sugar-Free Gummy Bears
It's no secret that sugar is not the best thing for us. This study published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews Journal demonstrated that sugar can elicit similar responses as drug reward and addiction mechanisms in research conducted on animal subjects. The increasing demonization of sugar is for good reason, Harvard Health writes that "effects of added sugar intake — higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease — are all linked to an increased risk for heart attack and stroke."www.mashed.com