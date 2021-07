U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced a lawsuit against the State of Georgia over new voting laws which critics have suggested are aimed at reducing Black turnout. Many attorneys, court watchers, and critics pointed out that literally none of the litigation would be necessary or possible if the U.S. Supreme Court had not struck down several key portions of the Voting Rights Act (VRA) in 2013 — exactly eight years to the day before Garland announced the litigation.