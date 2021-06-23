Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona reports 490 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

By Ken Borsuk
GreenwichTime
 9 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Wednesday reported 490 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths. They said the state now has recorded 891,023 known cases of the disease since the pandemic started more than a year ago. The total of coronavirus-related death now stands at...

www.greenwichtime.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Phoenix, AZ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#Arizonans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Atchison County, MOnewspressnow.com

County sees rise in Covid cases

Atchison County had zero cases of Covid-19 for almost a month until this past week with a total of 12 positive cases reported. The county Health Department released a statement encouraging people with symptoms to get tested. "We are hearing reports that some residents of the county are symptomatic and...
Public Healthwboi.org

June 30: Delta Variant Increasing Among COVID Cases

The Delta variant of COVID-19, while a small portion of the cases in Indiana, is growing in northeast Indiana. On Tuesday, there were 154 cases of the variant found in Indiana, and on Wednesday that number had gone up to 191. The Delta variant has been identified as “highly transmissible”...
Knox County, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Twelve new COVID cases in Knox County since Tuesday

GALESBURG — Knox County has added another 12 COVID-19 cases to its count. This was announced Friday by the Knox County Health Department, bringing the county's total of positive cases to 5,730. The new cases include two under the age of 1, two under the age of 10, two in...
Minnesota StateKARE

Minnesota health officials make summer COVID testing recommendations

State health officials are offering updated guidance in the coming months for COVID-19 safety precautions. Children ages 12 and older are eligible to get vaccinated, and they should take advantage of this, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a news release. Officials also stressed the importance of continued COVID...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Public HealthGreenwichTime

LA County sees surge in virus cases, urges vaccinations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California public health officials pleaded Friday for people to get vaccinated as the state's largest county reported hundreds of additional COVID-19 infections. Los Angeles County reported 549 new cases in a single day, the most since mid-April. The county averaged nearly 300 new cases a day...
Public Healthkotatv.com

COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Health officials say this is a wake-up call to be diligent about personal safety, and above all else, getting vaccinated. The State Department of Health confirmed South Dakota’s first case of the...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Nigeria: Borno state reports nearly 100 measles deaths

In a follow-up on the measles outbreak in Borno State, Nigeria, health officials reported an additional 417 suspected cases of Measles last week, bringing the outbreak total to 8,894 this year. Of the total cases, 7,266, or 82 percent were reported in children under five years of age. In addition,...
Shenandoah, VAWHSV

Health officials advice ahead of July 4 weekend, Delta variant outbreaks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads in low-vaccinated communities across the nation, the Central Shenandoah Health District has reminders ahead of the holiday weekend to ensure outbreaks do not happen in the Shenandoah Valley. Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said all three COVID-19 vaccines can protect...
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

County has another COVID-19 death

The Jefferson County Health Department has reported one more COVID-19 death, bringing the county’s total number of deaths from the virus to 254 since the state of the pandemic began. The latest death was a man in his 80s. Health Department epidemiologist Sara Wilton said the county had a 15...
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

One addtitional COVID-19 case recorded in Mower County Thursday for cumulative total of 4,714

Mower County logged 4,583 confirmed and 131 probable COVID-19 cases Thursday for a cumulative total of 4,714 since the onset of the pandemic, up one from Wednesday, according to statistics released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,932 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 597,000 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

More than 98% of recent Hawaii COVID cases are among unvaccinated

More than 98% of recent COVID-19 cases in Hawaii have been among unvaccinated residents, according to Hawaii Department of Health officials who continued to stress the importance of getting vaccinated during a Wednesday segment of Spotlight Hawaii. “We know that the vaccines work. We know that it will keep you...