Volusia County to pay $24.6M for new radio and dispatch equipment upgrade
Volusia County is getting ready to ditch a 30-year-old communications system and replace outdated 9-1-1 equipment and police radios at a cost of more than $24 million. Volusia County Council members on Tuesday approved the contract for Communications International of Vero Beach to implement the new digital communications system which will be used by fire, police and emergency medical services throughout the county.www.news-journalonline.com