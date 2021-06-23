Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County to pay $24.6M for new radio and dispatch equipment upgrade

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolusia County is getting ready to ditch a 30-year-old communications system and replace outdated 9-1-1 equipment and police radios at a cost of more than $24 million. Volusia County Council members on Tuesday approved the contract for Communications International of Vero Beach to implement the new digital communications system which will be used by fire, police and emergency medical services throughout the county.

www.news-journalonline.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Government
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
City
Seminole, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Gary Davidson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona#Digital Radio#Communications Systems#Radios#Volusia County Council#P25#St Johns#Ebay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...