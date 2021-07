The Village of South Jacksonville is talking of reviving the ambulance service almost a year after it was dissolved. Fire Chief Richard Evans, Jr. and Trustee Stacey Pinkerton are currently working on ways to revive the service to bring back to the Village Board of Trustees. Pinkerton told the trustees last night that she and Evans are currently working on ideas, but are welcoming input on how to make it a sustainable public service for the village. The work to revive the service comes almost a year to the day that the former sitting board of trustees voted to defund its operations on July 7th of last year in a 4-1 vote. Current Trustee Tom Jordan was the lone vote against getting rid of the service. The service officially ended on August 1st of last year.