How Rockies’ Steve Foster instilled a love of the game in his daughter Lauren, who wants to follow in his coaching footsteps

Following a one-year stint as a defensive assistant with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals in 2019, Chris Wilson was contemplating a break from coaching. “I think in this industry, when you’ve been doing this a long time, sometimes it’s good to take a break,” said Wilson, now in his 28th season as a coach. “(After 2019), we were in that process of deciding if we want to just be still for a little bit and just kind of take a little time to recover.”