TV Series

NCIS season 19: Mark Harmon reportedly only making "a few" appearances

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yes, at least two of the NCIS season 19 rumors appear to be true. And that means Gibbs fans have reason to be disappointed. A new report gives fairly strong confirmation that the upcoming season of the long-running CBS drama will feature a lot less of Mark Harmon's character. TVLine's...

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

Katrina Law
Mark Harmon
TV Series

How ‘NCIS’ Has Set up New Characters to Join in Season 19

After NCIS said goodbye to two series regulars in Season 18, the stage is set for the CBS procedural drama to add to its cast. Maria Bello (who played forensic psychiatrist Jack Sloane) and Emily Wickersham (who played Ellie Bishop) both left, opening up spots both at NCIS and within the team moving forward. And the latter comes as the team is currently down its boss, with Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) indefinitely suspended. (We also don’t know if Harmon will be around full-time or part-time in Season 19. Either way, there’s room for a new character.)
TV Series
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Tiny Detail Connecting Show to Series That Launched Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Character

Good luck trying to get anything past an NCIS fan. Especially the loyal viewers who take to Reddit forums to discuss the details of the show. NCIS has been around for nearly two decades, and there have been likely hundreds of characters on the show and its spinoffs. With NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: LA, and the show that started everything — JAG — you can imagine that there may have been some small errors that fell through the cracks. And those errors have made their way to a select few users on Reddit.
TV Series
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon Once Received Emmy Nomination for Four-Episode Stint in Another Hit Drama

A year before Mark Harmon started his stint on NCIS, he played a sexy and smart Secret Service agent on The West Wing. Harmon was so good in his four-episode arc, he earned his second career Emmy nomination, which came 25 years after his first. And he was so terrific on The West Wing, the NCIS show creator decided to cast him on a guest-starring role on JAG. That represented the back door pilot for NCIS.
NFL

The Transformation Of Mark Harmon From 21 To 69 Years Old

Mark Harmon has starred on "NCIS" for almost 20 years, but he had a long and interesting career before playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Harmon is beloved by fans worldwide, but he is rarely in the press and leads a quiet life with his wife and family. Harmon transformed from a star football player at UCLA to one of the biggest hunks of the 1980s to one of the most successful actors in the world.
TV Series

'NCIS': Gary Cole and Katrina Law Join Season 19

NCIS is adding two series regulars for season 19 amid reports that Mark Harmon may have a limited presence next year. Gary Cole has been cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Park and Katrina Law, who appeared in two episodes last season as Special Agent Jessica Knight, has been promoted to series regular, CBS announced Tuesday.
Celebrities

Pauley Perrette 2021: What Is She Doing Now That She’s Retired From Acting?

For 15 years, actress Pauley Perrette was a fixture on the small screen as NCIS’s feisty goth, Abby Sciuto. Until her departure from the show in 2018, she appeared on every single episode of the CBS crime drama. But just a couple of years after she left, the 52-year-old New Orleans native decided to quit acting altogether and announced her retirement. So where is Pauley Perrette now? And why did she decide to leave Hollywood behind? We have the answers for you.
Military
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Said Admiral William H. McRaven’s Ten Virtues Are ‘a Guide’

NCIS star Mark Harmon was all sorts of impressed when he had the opportunity to interview retired Admiral William McRaven, the man who commanded the raid for Osama bin Laden. Especially, Harmon lauded McRaven for a commencement speech he gave seven years ago for the graduating class of the University of Texas. McRaven is a UT grad and in 2015, he became chancellor of the UT system.
TV Series
CinemaBlend

NCIS: We Finally May Know How Much Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Will Show Up In Season 19

The events during the latter portion of NCIS Season 18 called into question whether or not Mark Harmon would reprise Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the then-hypothetical Season 19. However, upon the hit CBS series being officially renewed this past April, it was confirmed that Harmon would also return. That being said, word’s come in that Harmon won’t appear in NCIS Season 19 nearly as much as the 18 prior seasons.
TV Series
TVLine

NCIS Shocker: Mark Harmon Eyes Very Limited Presence in Season 19

CBS’ decision to keep the specifics of NCIS star Mark Harmon‘s alleged “limited” Season 19 commitment under wraps is beginning to make sense. Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Harmon is slated to appear in a relatively small number of episodes next season. One insider close to the CBS procedural reveals of Harmon’s Season 19 episode count: “It’s going to be in the low single digits.” Another source says the actor will make only “a few” appearances throughout the season.
TV Series
Primetimer

NCIS taps Gary Cole and Katrina Law as series regulars amid Mark Harmon's reduced schedule

Cole will play the series regular role of FBI Special Agent Alden Park, who will not be replacing Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Law, made her debut on NCIS during the final two episodes of Season 18 as Special Agent Jessica Knight, will now appear in that role as a series regular for Season 19. Law is no stranger to CBS viewers having previously starred in Training Day and Hawaii Five-0. Cole and Law are expected to fill the void left by Harmon, who is reportedly appearing in a few episodes in Season 19. “We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet,” said NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder. “Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400+ episodes.”
TV Series
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Revealed Hilarious Reason He Thought Show Was Never Canceled

With “NCIS” poised to go through one of its biggest changes, fans can take comfort in Mark Harmon‘s belief the show would never be canceled. This was back in 2013 when the show had completed 10 years on the air. Harmon sat down with Fox News to discuss why viewership kept growing instead of shrinking. Harmon hilariously said one of the reasons the show wasn’t canceled in its early seasons is because no network executive wanted to make the drive out to them.
TV Series

Mark Harmon

How ‘NCIS’ May Be Setting the Stage for Mark Harmon’s Departure. Mark Harmon’s NCIS shift may be coming to an end. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the star and exec producer of the CBS franchise’s flagship series inked a one-year deal to return…. CBS Developing Crime Drama From Mark...
TV Series

NCIS season 19: What mysteries remain after Mark Harmon news?

With the news that Mark Harmon is having an extremely limited role on NCIS season 19, there are questions and concerns aplenty. How will this impact the show? Will it end without the longtime lead front and center? For now, CBS is being fairly mum on specifics, with the biggest confirmed change being that the crime drama is moving to a new timeslot Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.