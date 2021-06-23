ESPN Adds Dodgers-Padres Series Finale For National Broadcast
ESPN announced they have picked up two games from the upcoming series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to air nationally on Monday and Wednesday. Both games, which are being played at Petco Park, begin at 7:10 p.m. and follow the College World Series. The games will also be available on the ESPN App and not subject to local blackout restrictions, which for the Dodgers amounts to both contests additionally airing on SportsNet LA.dodgerblue.com