ESPN Adds Dodgers-Padres Series Finale For National Broadcast

The Dodgers are aiming to put much of their lineup back together in time for a big three-game series with the Padres beginning on Monday. As of now, the hope is that Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger could both come off the injured list in time for at least part of that series, L.A. manager Dave Roberts told The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya (all Twitter links) and other reporters. Muncy (oblique strain) and Bellinger (hamstring tightness) both haven’t played since June 11 and are eligible to be activated off the 10-day IL on Tuesday. The duo each took part in a simulated game at the Dodgers’ Spring training facility on Saturday, Roberts said. Corey Seager (fractured hand) might not be too far behind them, as he is tentatively to begin a rehab assignment next week after being sidelined since May 15 due to a fractured hand.