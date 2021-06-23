Cancel
City of Tuscaloosa's Water Conservation Order to Expire at Noon on June 23

The water conservation order issued for City of Tuscaloosa water customers south of the Black Warrior River by Mayor Walt Maddox on June 20 will expire at noon on Wednesday, June 23.

"Thanks to the diligent work of our crew members to repair the waterline damage caused by Tropical Storm Claudette, we are able to lift the conservation order even sooner than expected," Mayor Maddox says. "We thank the water customers in the affected area for their cooperation over the last few days."

Water customers with any questions are asked to call Tuscaloosa 311.

