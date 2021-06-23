Cancel
Day'Ron Sharpe stays in NBA draft but reportedly out of combine

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Day'Ron Sharpe, a 6-11 forward who played one season at North Carolina, reportedly withdrew from this week's NBA Draft Combine but is not returning to the Tar Heels. Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that Sharpe pulled out of team interviews and did not have his measurements taken at the combine in Chicago. He signed a representation agreement last week with CAA Sports Basketball Division as part of its 2021 NBA Draft class.

