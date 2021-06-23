Day'Ron Sharpe stays in NBA draft but reportedly out of combine

The NBA Combine is underway and Gators Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis are in attendance trying to better their draft stock and showcase their abilities for prospective teams. For Mann, the NBA Combine is about trying to sneak into the late lottery. Most mock drafts have him projected somewhere between 15-25, with one of the widest ranges for projected first round picks. While it might seem like it doesn’t matter much what the difference is between picks 15 and 25, there are rather large financial implications. There is a rookie scale for pay in the NBA with guaranteed contracts for first round picks, and the difference between getting drafted 15th and 25th is worth well over a million dollars per year.