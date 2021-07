DULUTH, Minn.– Watch parties to give runners some encouragement along the marathon’s course have been a big tradition here in Duluth. Duluth Running Company has been hosting watch parties since 2010 along East Superior Street. Now with Hoka running apparel sponsoring the store. While the party was smaller this year to social distance, the owner says any chance to cheer on some runners is a good day, especially after no party last year.