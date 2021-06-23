Fake mustache left at crime scene leads to Baltimore serial robber

A 47-year-old Baltimore man will spend the next 30-years in federal prison after being convicted of robbing four liquor stores.

Donte Lamont Dingle carried out the robberies in Baltimore and Anne Arundel Counties, between June 6 and July 12 of 2018.

Each time Dingle pulled a pistol on the victims, ordering them to empty out their cash registers.

After the robberies, prosecutors said Dingle would force the victims into a back room before fleeing.

In court one witness recalled Dingle racking the slide of a gun and pointing it at a store clerk.

Dingle stole approximately $10,000 in total.

Authorities linked Dingle through DNA on a fake mustache left at one of crime scenes, along with fingerprints on a stolen chip bag.

During a search warrant of Dingle's home, more DNA was recovered from a pistol, clothing, wigs, glasses, and other disguises that he wore during the robberies.

“Donte Dingle was a walking crime spree, endangering the lives of employees and customers at the businesses he robbed, leaving many with emotional and even physical scars,” said Rachel Byrd, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “We hope today's sentence sends a clear message that the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, will do everything in our power to bring these offenders to justice.”

Dingle will also serve five-years of supervised release when he gets out of prison.