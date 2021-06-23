ACLU challenges state cops over racial disparities in stops

Two Black motorists in the Detroit area say they were racially targeted during a two-hour traffic stop that ended with no tickets in 2019.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a lawsuit, seeking to force state police to reduce racial disparities in traffic stops.

The ACLU says state police have failed to act, despite acknowledging an increase in the percentage of stops involving Black Michigan drivers.

There was no immediate comment from the state police.

The ACLU says Camara Sankofa and Shanelle Thomas “did nothing other than drive while Black” when they were stopped in Oak Park two years ago.

Troopers even used drug-sniffing dogs.