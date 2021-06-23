Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

ACLU challenges state cops over racial disparities in stops

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VxB8_0adBRQRi00

Two Black motorists in the Detroit area say they were racially targeted during a two-hour traffic stop that ended with no tickets in 2019.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a lawsuit, seeking to force state police to reduce racial disparities in traffic stops.

The ACLU says state police have failed to act, despite acknowledging an increase in the percentage of stops involving Black Michigan drivers.

There was no immediate comment from the state police.

The ACLU says Camara Sankofa and Shanelle Thomas “did nothing other than drive while Black” when they were stopped in Oak Park two years ago.

Troopers even used drug-sniffing dogs.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Park, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disparities#Police#Racial Injustice#Black Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
WSYM FOX 47

10 fraudulent organizations dissolved

Ten organizations posing as nonprofits were dissolved last week after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Orlene Hawks the director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) found no evidence of donations being made to any of these organizations.
PoliticsPosted by
WSYM FOX 47

Advocates against no-fault auto changes urge more action

Survivors of catastrophic auto crashes and the people who love and care for them rallied again at the Capitol Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to urge lawmakers to take up legislation that would prevent certain portions of the state's no-fault auto reform from taking effect this week.