Chris Rose: 'Going to be hard' for Indians to last competitively with injuries

By Baskin Phelps
 9 days ago

Chris Rose joins Baskin and Phelps on 92.3 The Fan, talking about a number of baseball-related topics, including the Indians’ current predicament with injuries and their remaining to compete in the Central.

