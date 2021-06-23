Could the Celtics make a run at CJ McCollum?

Chris Paul is 36. He’s played for five teams in his sixteen seasons in the NBA. And this year could be his year. There are a couple of Chris Pauls vagabonding around the league, max contract veterans living out the back nine of their decorated careers. Russell Westbrook is still putting up triple doubles in Washington and was a key component in the Wizards’ miracle run to close the season. Kyle Lowry, another aging point guard, finds himself at a crossroads as he hits free agency after eight seasons in Toronto and could still be a key contributor to a contender.