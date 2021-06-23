Cancel
2 Patriots make NFL Media's 2021 All-Under-25 Team

By Ryan Hannable
The New England Patriots had two players listed on NFL Media’s 2021 All-Under-25 Team. They are not huge surprises, as Jake Bailey and Michael Onwenu have been very impressive.

