2 Patriots make NFL Media's 2021 All-Under-25 Team
The New England Patriots had two players listed on NFL Media’s 2021 All-Under-25 Team. They are not huge surprises, as Jake Bailey and Michael Onwenu have been very impressive.www.audacy.com
The New England Patriots had two players listed on NFL Media’s 2021 All-Under-25 Team. They are not huge surprises, as Jake Bailey and Michael Onwenu have been very impressive.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.https://www.audacy.com/weei