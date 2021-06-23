Amythyst Kiah's Old-Time, Deeply Honest 'Wary + Strange'
NPR's Noel King talks to musician Amythyst Kiah, who deals with tough subjects, like being "othered" as a Black woman on the bluegrass and folk circuit. Amythyst Kiah's new album has a telling title. It's called "Wary + Strange." It's the way she felt after losing her mom to suicide and almost losing her dad to addiction when she was a teenager. It's the way she felt studying bluegrass and American roots music, which she loved, even though she was often the only Black person in a classroom or in the club. Here's how she writes about that experience on the song "Black Myself."www.gpb.org