Amythyst Kiah's Old-Time, Deeply Honest 'Wary + Strange'

By Noel King, Phil Harrell
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NPR's Noel King talks to musician Amythyst Kiah, who deals with tough subjects, like being "othered" as a Black woman on the bluegrass and folk circuit. Amythyst Kiah's new album has a telling title. It's called "Wary + Strange." It's the way she felt after losing her mom to suicide and almost losing her dad to addiction when she was a teenager. It's the way she felt studying bluegrass and American roots music, which she loved, even though she was often the only Black person in a classroom or in the club. Here's how she writes about that experience on the song "Black Myself."

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
