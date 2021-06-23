Amythyst Kiah's Old-Time, Deeply Honest 'Wary + Strange'

ETHEL WATERS: (Singing) Look what you're doing. Look what you're doing. Oh, daddy. SHAPIRO: Ethel Waters was a young singer making a name for herself on the cabaret circuit, but she'd yet to really break into the recording industry. White-owned labels like Columbia, Victor and Edison recorded very few Black artists. And when they did, they were often limited to novelty songs or minstrel music. That's when a young man named Harry Pace arrived in Harlem and launched the first major Black-owned record label in the United States. His mission was to uplift the race through music. In a two-part story airing today and tomorrow, Radio Diaries brings us the story of Harry Pace and the rise and fall of Black Swan Records.