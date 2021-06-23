Cancel
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC, injuring 6

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
© Getty

Six people were injured, including five who were taken to the hospital, after a pedestrian bridge in Northeast Washington, D.C., collapsed on Wednesday.

The five people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, acting Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Chris Geldart said during a press conference.

Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash on Interstate 295 that preceded the bridge collapse. The interstate was closed in both directions following the incident.

"Everything we see in the accident scene right now leads to this being a collision pulling the bridge off its mooring," Geldart said. "We do believe this was caused by the collision."

Geldart said authorities are looking into a truck that was 14 feet high and carrying 500 gallons of diesel that could have hit the bridge.

The truck was under the bridge after it collapsed, with some of the diesel leaking. It is believed that the truck should have been able to fit under the bridge.

The highway will now be closed both ways until 10 p.m. on Thursday, and only local traffic is allowed through.

"Avoid the area," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said. "I’m very thankful for our first responders who got here very quickly."

Updated: 4:55 p.m.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

