Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Hollytree Drive construction to begin June 27

ktbb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — A major road construction project on Tyler’s Hollytree Drive between Grande Boulevard and West Rieck Road is scheduled to begin June 27, according to a news release. Area residents will be able to access their driveways and get to their residences. Contractors will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The road will be closed to through traffic 24/7. Drivers can expect major delays, road closures, and detours. The road construction is scheduled to be completed July 30, depending on the weather.

ktbb.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Tyler, TX
Traffic
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.