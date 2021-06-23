Cancel
Bills targeted at bolstering affordable housing pass Senate

Holland Sentinel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING — A series of bills that target incentivizing affordable housing investment in Michigan have passed the state Senate. Senate Bills 360-364 were passed Thursday, June 17. The package, which has bipartisan backing and support from housing groups in Michigan, would provide tax incentives for businesses that invest in state-approved affordable housing developments, allow the creation of attainable housing districts and expand neighborhood enterprise zones to more units of government.

www.hollandsentinel.com
