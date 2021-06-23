Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Does Wearing Shoes in Your House Actually Track Dirt and Germs Inside?

By Lily Herman
Posted by 
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taking off my shoes when I enter anyone’s home is such a habit that I don’t even think about it anymore. I grew up in a house where we always left our footwear at the door, and even now I often forget that there are plenty of people who don’t! I was told at the time that we did partially for cleanliness reasons, but I always wondered: Does wearing shoes indoors actually track dirt and germs as so many people claim it does? Could diseases like Covid-19 be transmitted? And does it affect your health?

www.firstforwomen.com
Community Policy
FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germs#Shoes#Bacteria#In Your House#Houston College#Livescience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
Related
AnimalsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Keep Skunks Out of Your Backyard With Something You Usually Throw Away

Skunks roaming our backyards can be a real headache during the warmer months. We’ve all heard stories about getting sprayed by one and it does not sound fun. The awful stench is nearly impossible to get off your clothes and skin (yuck!). Luckily, there’s a quick and cheap solution to get rid of skunks with something we usually toss in the trash: citrus peels.
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

How to Unclog Any Drain in Your Home

Unexpected home repairs tend to become necessary at the most inconvenient of times; a clogged drain in the middle of a family dinner or holiday gathering is the perfect example. What should you do if you find yourself faced with a stopped up drain in the kitchen, bathroom, or basement? Most people would think to call a plumber at first, but you can actually unclog the drain yourself.
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! Does Bleach Kill Bed Bugs?

Q: I have a bed bug infestation, and I’d like to take care of it quickly at home. Does bleach kill bed bugs?. A: For homeowners with a bed bug problem, there’s good news: yes, bleach does kill bed bugs! However, it’s crucial to understand how to use it safely and effectively. In certain situations, though, the problem may have progressed too far, and a professional needs to handle it.
Lifestylethemanual.com

Your Old Gym Bag Stinks. This Puma Duffel Is an Easy Upgrade

Rejoice, ye who have been unenthused at the thought of YouTube circuit workouts and expensive in-home workout equipment: After a year of shuttered doors and dimmed lights, gyms around the country are reopening at breakneck speed. So if your favorite box, fitness center, or studio has sent its announcement email out and has flung its doors wide open, it’s time to ditch that old gym bag and spring for the https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073G6X84Y), which is on sale for half off right now through Amazon Prime in the runup to Prime Day deals.
ShoppingBeaumont Enterprise

The 3 areas of your house you should be deep cleaning, but probably aren't

One of the unexpected outcomes of the pandemic is my new appreciation for deep cleaning. Prior to March 2020, I was too busy to notice the dirt, dust, and grime accumulating in our household appliances. I mean, I cleaned my house, but my version of cleaning was a light dusting, a little vacuuming, and a few wipes of the kitchen counter.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

This $24 Roll-Up Drying Rack Is the Perfect Solution for People with No Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s be honest: Kitchen counter space is a luxury in small homes. If there’s limited space, or none at all, it’s nearly impossible to get away with leaving anything out that’s not used all the time. In my kitchen, washing dishes is one of the most clutter-inducing tasks there is, short of actual cooking. I’m not someone who particularly enjoys hand-drying, so it’s guaranteed that dishes will sit in a drying rack on my counter for days — or until I use them again. I have a top mount single-bowl sink, so any standard dish drying rack has to sit on the counter — even when it’s empty. When I found out there are drying racks that hover over the sink instead of hogging counter space, I knew I needed to try one myself.
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

1 in 5 People Have Never Cleaned This in Their Home, Survey Says

With the spring cleaning season coming to an end, you might think that everyone's homes are now cleared out and spotless. You might even assume that with families and friends finally able to gather again after more than a year of separation, people have been extra diligent with their 2021 cleaning. But then again, maybe not, if past habits are any indication. People in the U.S. can be very forgetful when it comes to cleaning certain parts of their homes, as seen by the American Cleaning Institute's 2019 National Cleaning Survey. According to this survey, 1 in 4 people don't believe they clean everything properly, while 1 in 3 are not convinced they clean everything in their home often enough. We're inclined to agree. Around 1 in 5 people in the U.S. say they have never cleaned their washing machine. Yes—not even once.
ApparelPosted by
Best Life

Never Wear This in Your Yard This Summer, Experts Warn

Summer is almost here, which means most of us are spending every possible moment in the sun before the cold weather sends us back indoors. But with all that time outside, you're exposing yourself to a handful of risks, and we're not only talking about sunburn either. From poison ivy to disease-ridden bugs, there are a few things to keep in mind when you're spending the day in nature in order to stay safe. In fact, experts warn that wearing this one kind of clothing could make it easier for ticks to cling to you. To see what you should never wear while spending time in your yard this summer, read on.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to effectively clean your Computer Mouse of Dirt and Grime

Your computer mouse contains a lot of bacteria and maybe even viruses, especially if it hasn’t been cleaned in eons. All the sweat and dirt from your hands clogged up on a single device is not healthy at all; therefore, you should make efforts to clean your PC, mouse and keyboard every week or on a monthly basis.
ElectronicsBHG

This Genius Water Bottle Makes It Easy to Wash Your Hands on the Go

When you're out and about, it can be hard to find a reliable place to wash your hands. There might not be a public restroom nearby, and even when there is, there's a good chance that the soap dispensers are empty. Sure, hand sanitizers are convenient, but if you have sensitive skin or need to rinse any dirt or grime off of your hands, it doesn't always cut it.