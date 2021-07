Two new Jungle Cruise trailers have been released. The movie is based on the Disney theme park attraction, and it releases on July 30. The trailers each have an introduction from the film's stars, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Except the actors both seem to think they are the main star and have serious trouble remembering the other's names. As for the trailers, each is focused on their characters, Skipper Frank and Dr. Lily Houghton, and deliver a similar mix of comedy and Amazonian action to previous Jungle Cruise promos. Check out, erm, Dave Gobson and Ethel Brunt in the trailers below: