Game Loft among Maine pilot aspiration program participants showing success
An interim report on the Aspirations Incubator, an innovative six-year pilot program to raise the educational and career aspirations of young people in rural Maine, is showing promising evidence that the initiative is helping students feel more connected to their community, more open to new experiences and people, more engaged in school and more confident about their high school graduation and post-secondary education.www.penbaypilot.com