Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Game Loft among Maine pilot aspiration program participants showing success

By Lerner Foundation
penbaypilot.com
 9 days ago

An interim report on the Aspirations Incubator, an innovative six-year pilot program to raise the educational and career aspirations of young people in rural Maine, is showing promising evidence that the initiative is helping students feel more connected to their community, more open to new experiences and people, more engaged in school and more confident about their high school graduation and post-secondary education.

www.penbaypilot.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Belfast, ME
Education
Belfast, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
City
Wiscasset, ME
City
Biddeford, ME
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Maine Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Secondary Education#Poverty#Game Loft#The Aspirations Incubator#The Lerner Foundation#The Old Town Orono Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...