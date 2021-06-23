Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

UCLA study: Previous COVID patients likely need just 1 dose of vaccine

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
While health officials agree that people who were previously infected with COVID-19 still need to get vaccinated, a UCLA study released today found that they only need one dose of the two-shot regimen to be fully protected.

