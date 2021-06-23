Last Train from Gun Hill Blu-ray Review

Last Train from Gun Hill, Stranger on the Run, There was a crooked man... Actor Kirk Douglas was at the top of his game when he reunited with producer Hal Wallis, director John Sturges and most of the rest of his Gunfight at the OK Corral team for Last Train from Gun Hill, a dark and absorbing 1959 Western that stands tall as a worthy companion to Douglas’s other great achievements of the era like Lust for Life, Paths of Glory, Strangers When We Meet and Spartacus. As those titles illustrate, this was a period when Douglas used his box office capital to make one interesting and ambitious picture after another, and Last Train from Gun Hill is a case in point: a brooding, challenging and captivating morality play in which Douglas sets out to avenge the rape and murder of his Native American wife by the son of his best friend (Anthony Quinn, reuniting with Douglas here after Lust for Life). The self-effacing Sturges tamps down the premise’s more melodramatic implications, going for understatement at every turn and giving his film far more emotional power as a result; the audience has to lean in and actively participate in the questions the movie raises, giving Last Train from Gun Hill an impressive hypnotic quality. Yet for all the film’s dramatic subtlety, it’s a visual knockout thanks to cinematographer Charles Lang’s spectacular VistaVision images; taking full advantage of the format’s increased resolution and dynamic range, he supplies one gorgeously expansive panorama after another. That said, even here Sturges goes against the grain of what one might expect, shooting his vistas at odd angles that infuse them with a sense of unease, and alternating the landscape shots with some of the most claustrophobic interiors and shadow-drenched close-ups this side of East of Eden. I’ve long felt (and have mentioned in this column before) that VistaVision was the best of the widescreen processes introduced in the 1950s to compete with television, and its assets as both a capture medium and a source material for digital formats are on full display in Paramount’s new Blu-ray presentation of Last Train From Gun Hill. Remastered via a 6K transfer taken from the original negative, it looks and sounds as good as any home video release of a classic film that I’ve seen this year.