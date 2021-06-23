Cancel
Integral Ad Science Sets IPO Terms, Suggesting A Valuation Up To $2.5B

By Laurie Sullivan
mediapost.com
 9 days ago

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has joined a growing list of ad-tech companies that have filed to become publicly listed or completed their public listings by filing a S1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The New York-based ad-verification and viewability company recently set terms of its initial public offering...

