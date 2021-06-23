Cancel
Restaurants

CSUB webinar series to focus on restaurant revitalization

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 9 days ago
CSUB's weekly webinar series taking place Wednesday afternoon will focus specifically on restaurant revitalization.

The webinar will feature a discussion about delays in the federal government's nearly $30 billion restaurant revitalization fund.

CSUB Small Business Development Center Director Kelly Bearden will go over those delays as well as the process for reconsidering denied applications.

"Additional topics include the Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness process, Employee Retention Tax Credit, updates on the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program (EIDL) including the reconsider process for denied applications and more. Questions from attendees will be taken."

That webinar will begin at noon. You can sign up to participate online .

KERO 23 ABC News

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

#Csub#Webinar#Food Drink#Eidl
