Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Big banks are using technology to score points with customers as regional competitors lose ground

By Patty Tascarella
Posted by 
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

National banks post gains and gap widens with smaller financial institutions, according to newly released studies by J.D. Power.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Institutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Small BusinessForbes

Identifying Opportunities To Monetize Business Pain Points With Technology

CEO of +Align, Effortlessly turn your site into an advisor marketplace that generates revenue for experts and you. The future of work, today. The business world has changed significantly during the past few years. This includes changes that have been driven by the development of modern technology including artificial intelligence (AI), software as a service (SaaS) and teleconferencing software, along with rising client expectations.
Small BusinessZDNet

Best bank for small business 2021: Find the right bank

When you run a small business, banking is about more than just the regular banking experience. Suddenly you need to keep in mind additional features geared toward helping your small business succeed. A major service banks provide to small businesses is the perks offered with certain credit cards, since cashback...
TechnologyAmerican Banker

Point-of-sale technology gets more muscle

To reach a wider audience, the digital payments provider linked2pay is focusing on the offline world by integrating with the terminal maker Pax Technology. The partnership illustrates the need for the physical point of sale to be as full-featured as an e-commerce site, with support for mobile wallets, rewards, loyalty programs and customer messaging. Especially in the wake of the global pandemic, consumers expect these features to be integrated into any channel they use for shopping.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) vs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Financial Survey

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley (MS) PT Raised to $89 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo raised the price target on Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to $89.00 (from $80.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: June NFP report should be encouraging for the Fed – Wells Fargo

The June official employment report showed a larger than expected increase in payrolls and the biggest number in ten months. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, June's jobs report “demonstrated that despite the continued headaches caused by the inability of many businesses to find the help they need, the labor market recovery has picked up speed.”
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Wells Fargo launches new flat-rate cash back card with no annual fee

The new flat-rate cash back card by Wells Fargo is arguably the best product in its category. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
Midland, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Huntington Bank welcomes TCF Bank customers following merger

Now that TCF National Bank has merged with Huntington National Bank, customers of the former TCF Bank have received letters in June from Huntington Bank with important information about the merger. A Midland resident shared one such letter with the Daily News, which opened this way: "We're excited to announce...
Personal Financeaba.com

Fed: CECL Tool for Community Banks to Launch July 15

The Federal Reserve today said it plans to launch a new tool, the Scaled CECL Allowance for Losses Estimator, or SCALE, to help community banks implement the current expected credit loss standard. The Fed will launch the spreadsheet-based tool on July 15 during an “Ask the Fed” webinar featuring speakers from the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the Conference of State Bank Supervisors. Bankers can register for the webinar at AsktheFed.org.
Personal FinanceInvestor's Business Daily

The Future Of The Financial Planning Industry Depends On New Blood

If you're shopping for a career, follow the law of supply and demand. Pick an industry where more consumers will pay for what you do but with fewer people equipped to do it. From electricians to data scientists to software engineers, labor shortages abound. There's ongoing concern there won't be enough nurses, doctors and other health care providers to tend to aging baby boomers.
Economythecustomer.net

Forget Competitors, It’s Customers Who Hold the Aces

The reduction in customer engagement, sales volume and value during the pandemic is making brands rethink habitual and outdated approaches to loyalty. Merchants are changing their tech-investment conversation from ‘staying ahead of the dominant competitor’ to ‘staying up to speed with the rapidly shifting needs of customers and staff.’ But according to a new report from J.P. Morgan and FreedomPay, this has left one in five (19%) facing dilemmas about their immediate service priorities.
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card review

$200 cash rewards after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Redeem points for check, statement credit or direct deposit, or withdraw from a Wells Fargo ATM. J. D. Power 2020 customer satisfaction rating: 800 (90% of issuers in this category ranked higher) Whether you’re a low-maintenance...
Credits & Loansfinchannel.com

BofA Ranks No. 1 in Nilson Report’s US Commercial Credit Card Rankings

The FINANCIAL -- In an extraordinary year for payment trends, Bank of America once more retained its ranking as the top issuer of Visa® and Mastercard® commercial credit card solutions in the U.S. The 2020 rankings, published by the financial industry publication The Nilson Report, represent the seventh consecutive year wherein Bank of America has achieved the top honor.