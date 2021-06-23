Cancel
This intelligent safe protects your valuables in real time thanks to its cameras

By Lauren Wadowsky
 9 days ago
Protect your jewelry, important documents, cash, and more with The Space Safe 2 smart safe. This intelligent safe has an interior camera and a 1,080p HD camera on the outside. That way, you see exactly who’s accessing your valuables the moment they get near them. Best of all, the 2-way talk feature lets you frighten away potential thieves.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns.

