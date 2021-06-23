Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Cardi B calls out post by mom claiming to put her husband before her kids

By L Singh
thebrag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing her outspoken tradition, Cardi B has criticized a viral post by a mother who claimed to put her husband before her kids. We know Cardi B says what she wants, when she wants, how she wants. That’s kind of why we like her, honestly. The rapper continued her tradition of being outspoken on social media earlier today as she took to Instagram to call out a viral post where a mother claimed she would always put her husband before her children.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Community Policy
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Cardi B.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Mom#Wap#Ya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Quietly Says Goodbye To Megan Thee Stallion Friendship On IG

When Tory Lanez first started teasing his new song "SKAT" with DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion called out her "Cry Baby" collaborator for switching sides and working with her biggest enemy. At the time, DaBaby seemingly confirmed that Tory had bought an older verse from his vault, urging Megan not to think too hard about his decision. Now that the track has officially been released, Megan has taken a major issue with the move, calling out DaBaby publicly over the weekend on Twitter.
CelebritiesPopculture

Nicki Minaj Stuns in Sheer Outfit in Rare Photo With Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is showing off her stunning figure in a rare photo with her husband Kenneth Petty. The rapper, 38, typically keeps her relationship off of social media but took to Instagram Wednesday to share a shot with her man. The two sit side by side in the photo, with Minaj rocking a sheer outfit with a lace corset top and black pants and Petty matching in a camouflage shirt and black pants.
Relationshipshotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Angered By Tweet That Says Daughters Don't Come Before Husband

Often, certain random tweets or social media messages will get grabbed by a blog, and soon, it's gone viral. Most of the time it can be something about relationships, romances, workplaces, or anything that can get the general public talking and sharing their opinions, and such was the case with a controversial tweet from a woman whose identity was hidden by several outlets.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Cardi B and Offset Are Expecting Baby Number 2

Cardi B and Offset are expanding their family! At Sunday night's BET Awards, Cardi revealed she is pregnant with the couple's second child together while performing "Straightenin" and "Type Sh*t" with Migos. She stepped out on stage wearing a sparkly jumpsuit with mesh detail showing off her baby bump. Shortly after the performance, the rapper shared a photo on Instagram of her growing belly with a simple caption: "#2! ❤️"
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Cardi B debuts baby bump at BET Awards

(CNN) — "Blackish" star Marsai Martin said it for us: "Okay, Bardi with the baby bump!" Rap superstar Cardi B debuted her pregnancy Sunday night during a performance on the BET Awards with her husband Offset's rap trio Migos. Wearing a sparkly jumpsuit with her pregnant tummy bared, the artist...
Family RelationshipsHOT 97

The Game Emotionally Calls Out His Children For Ignoring Father’s Day

The Game was seemingly hurt by his children, and his family for not acknowledging Father’s Day. In a lengthy Instagram post, the L.A. rapper expressed his hurt in disappointment, after only his eldest son wished him a happy Father’s Day, and gave him a gift. The Game has 3 children, and says he takes care of a host of other folks around him.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Kodak Black Shows Off Diamond Bracelet He Purchased for Cardi B

Kodak Black rang in his 24th birthday on a generous note. The Florida rapper took to Instagram on Friday to show off a custom diamond bracelet he purchased for Cardi B. The piece was created by Philadelphia-based Shyne Jewelers and featured a handful of iced-out charms, including one that was dedicated to Cardi’s daughter, Kulture; another that looked like a Birkin bag, and one that read “Cardikay.”
CelebritiesHOT 97

Cardi B Speaks Her Mind About The Mistreatment Of Female Rappers

Cardi B. has always been a vocal person and has never been afraid to speak her mind about issues and topics that affect her the most. Earlier this week, the rapper spoke out about the mistreatment of female rappers on Twitter. While replying to a fan’s tweet who pointed out the constant criticism that these rappers receive despite being very talented.