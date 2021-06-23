Cardi B calls out post by mom claiming to put her husband before her kids

Continuing her outspoken tradition, Cardi B has criticized a viral post by a mother who claimed to put her husband before her kids. We know Cardi B says what she wants, when she wants, how she wants. That’s kind of why we like her, honestly. The rapper continued her tradition of being outspoken on social media earlier today as she took to Instagram to call out a viral post where a mother claimed she would always put her husband before her children.