From The Chief Public Health Officer

Detroit Residents, Community, Religious and Business Partners,

It is my honor to serve as your chief public health officer for the City’s Detroit Health Department! With more than 200 members of my team in partnership with those committed to the health and wellbeing of residents, we will deliver world-class public health programs and services to benefit residents, visitors to our City and animals in our care.

My mission in life has always been to inspire and motivate others, which is why I have chosen to work in healthcare. As a resident of Detroit, I am grateful for the opportunity to advocate on your behalf.

As we continue navigating this pandemic, my goal is to ensure every Detroiter has access to relevant and timely information about COVID-19, so they may protect themselves and those they love. At this time, the FDA has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine for public use. In addition to two vaccines currently available from Pfizer and Moderna, a third vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson has also been approved.

At the appropriate time, I look forward to partnering and discovering new ways to collaborate toward addressing a variety of health care barriers in our community. I also look forward to meeting with as many residents, community, faith-based and business leaders to hear your ideas and concerns as we work together toward creating a healthier Detroit!

Denise Fair, MBA, MPH, FACHE

Chief Public Health Officer

Detroit Health Department