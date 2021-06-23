You Down With EPD? Evansville Police and Students Prepare for Trip to Disney World

Fourth of July weekend, 2021, is shaping up to be one of the best holiday weekends ever. The weather is going to be absolutely perfect, things have opened back up, restrictions have been lifted, and people are ready to get out and celebrate. What would make this weekend even more perfect would be if I'm able to go on the air Tuesday morning and report that there were no arrests, or more importantly, no deaths because of drunk driving. Wouldn't that just be amazing? Logan's Promise is doing its part to make that a reality by offering another Safe Ride Program this weekend - now it's up to you.