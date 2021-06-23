Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Southern African leaders agree to send troops to Mozambique

By ANDREW MELDRUM
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 10 days ago

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — A summit of southern African leaders has agreed to send a regional military force to Mozambique to help that country battle its growing crisis caused by a jihadi insurgency.

Leaders of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community agreed Wednesday to deploy a military force to help the Mozambican government “combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.”

The Islamic extremists' violent campaign in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado has caused a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis. The jihadi violence is blamed for the deaths of more than 2,000 people and has caused more than 700,000 to flee their homes.

The brief statement, issued after a summit in Mozambique's capital of Maputo, did not give details on the size of the force or when troops would be sent. Earlier this year military experts from the group recommended that the regional body send in about 3,500 soldiers, with arms, helicopters, airplanes and naval capacity.

The statement also urged that humanitarian assistance be given in northern Mozambique where nearly 1 million people need food aid, according to the U.N. World Food Program.

Mozambique will establish a headquarters in the northern port city of Nacala for the regional force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mozambique#Johannesburg#Ap#Mozambican#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Airplanes
Country
South Africa
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

Tigray Rebel Forces Decline Ethiopian Government’s Unilateral Ceasefire Declaration

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Rebels in Ethiopia’s Tigray region have rejected a unilateral ceasefire declared by the central government on June 28, dashing hopes for a quick resolution to the eight-month-long conflict in the region. The government declared the ceasefire after the rebels from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front took...
AfricaUS News and World Report

African Leaders Gather to Pay Respects to Kenneth Kaunda

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — African leaders have gathered with ordinary Zambians to attend a memorial service Friday for Kenneth Kaunda, the nation's founding president and supporter of African nationalism. The presidents of South Africa and Zimbabwe flew into Lusaka, the capital, to honor Kaunda, who died last month at 97....
MilitaryThe Guardian

Ethiopian officials threaten to send troops back into Tigray

Ethiopian military and diplomatic officials have threatened to send troops back into Tigray less than 48 hours after announcing that Addis Ababa had declared a unilateral ceasefire in the devastated northern province. The announcement on Wednesday that Ethiopian federal forces would withdraw from Tigray caught many observers by surprise, and...
Worldwashingtoninformer.com

West African Leaders Agree on New Single Currency Plan

West African leaders present at a summit in Ghana on Saturday agreed on a new road map to launch a single currency in 2027. The bloc had planned to launch a common currency this year but postponed the plan due to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. ECOWAS Commission President...
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Russia rejects renewing aid from Iraq to Syria’s northeast

UNITED NATIONS — Russia’s U.N. ambassador on Wednesday called a proposal to reopen a border crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast for delivering humanitarian aid “a non-starter.” He also refused to say what will happen to the only crossing now in operation, from Turkey to the country’s rebel-held northwest. A...
Africainvesting.com

U.N. warns of more violence in Tigray, Ethiopia denies blocking aid

UNITED NATIONS/ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Friday conflict could rapidly flare again in Ethiopia's Tigray and that famine was worsening in the region, where local fighters declared victory this week after an eight-month war with central government and allied forces. The Tigray People's Liberation Front, provincial...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

South African court agrees to hear Zuma challenge to jail term - report

JOHANNESBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court has agreed to hear former president Jacob Zuma's challenge against the 15-month jail term it gave him for failing to attend a corruption hearing, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (​SABC) reported on Saturday. The Constitutional Court on Tuesday sentenced Zuma to...
HealthBirmingham Star

World Bank, African Union agree plan to accelerate vaccinations

The World Bank will partner with the African Union to help accelerate coronavirus vaccinations on the continent, the Washington-based lender said. The two organisations will provide resources to the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) to allow countries to acquire and deploy vaccines to as many as 400 million people across Africa, according to a statement.
Africa740thefan.com

U.N. warns of worsening famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Top U.N. officials warned the Security Council on Friday that more than 400,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray were now in famine and that there was a risk of more clashes in the region despite a unilateral ceasefire by the federal government. After six private discussions, the...
Public Safetyaudacy.com

Attack in eastern Congo kills 9; US ambassador vows support

BENI, Congo (AP) — At least nine civilians, including women, were killed in an attack by rebels in Congo’s eastern city of Beni, officials said Thursday. The attack in Beni's Rwangoma neighborhood is the third such attack in the Beni area this week. Police and the military have blamed Allied...
POTUSNPR

U.N Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Discusses Humanitarian Crises Worldwide

President Biden, like many U.S. leaders before him, says he wants to solve more of the world's problems through international cooperation. Now, getting that done will fall partly to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Humanitarian crises in Ethiopia and Syria are high on her list. The Ethiopian government declared a temporary cease-fire with the Tigray People's Liberation Front earlier this week. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the Tigray region of Ethiopia since last November, and hundreds of thousands of people there are near famine. I asked Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield what the U.S. thinks needs to be done and who needs to do it.
WorldUN News Centre

Secretary-General appoints Vladanka Andreeva of North Macedonia United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

On 1 July, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Vladanka Andreeva of North Macedonia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, with the host Government’s approval. Ms. Andreeva brings 21 years of experience in international development, humanitarian coordination, advocacy, and partnership building, which she has acquired within the...
Advocacysandiegouniontribune.com

Human chain in northern Syria to keep border crossing open

Hundreds of humanitarian workers formed a human chain on Friday stretching from a border crossing with Turkey toward a rebel-held city in northwestern Syria to protest Russia’s attempts to close the only remaining border crossing that allows aid into areas held by Syrian insurgents. More than 2,000 humanitarian workers took...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Thousands Protest in Burkina Faso Over Jihadist Attacks

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Thousands took to the streets of Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday to call for a tougher government response to a wave of jihadist attacks that has destabilised the West African country in recent years. Some had travelled hundreds of kilometres to attend the opposition-led demonstration in Ouagadougou,...