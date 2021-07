Approximately 2.5 acres On Mattaponi River!! Incredible water frontage and views. Only about 4 miles from Central Garage. Can live in full apartment above GIANT 3 bay garage while finish renovations on the spacious home! (Garage has hydraulic lift) Currently the house is basically a shell (has been demoed) Will need cash or renovation loan for this one. In ground pool needs liner, pump, etc. House has antique grand spiral wrought iron staircase as second stair case. Main stairs when you first come in are standard. 1 mile long private right of way leads off of main road to the house. Must have appointment. No real estate signs. Is shared with other homes. Adjoining house sold recently within a week listed for $1.3 million. Scroll to the end of this posting on the right of your screen to see "overview" and look for exclusive listing agent info for private appointment.