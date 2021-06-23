Cancel
Education

U.S. Dept Of Interior Creating Historic Record Of Indian Boarding Schools | June 23 Podcast

sdpb.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of the Interior is creating a historic record of Indian boarding schools. South Dakota lawmakers continue to discuss medical marijuana regulations. All this and more in today’s SDPB News Podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify today.

listen.sdpb.org
State
South Dakota State
Education
Politics
Country
India
Apple Podcasts
Podcast
U.S. Politicskvrr.com

Interior secretary orders review of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is launching an inquiry into her agency’s past oversight of the federal government’s boarding school program for Native American children. Haaland told tribal leaders from across the nation during a virtual address Tuesday that the investigation will focus on compiling and reviewing...
U.S. Politicspublicradiotulsa.org

Interior Secretary Haaland Announces New Effort To Review Federally Run Indian Boarding Schools

The first indigenous U.S. cabinet secretary said Tuesday her agency will take a close look at federal boarding schools the government forced Native children to attend. Speaking at the National Congress of American Indians Midyear Conference, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative will include compiling and analyzing the institutions' records to help figure out how many children died at them and what their ongoing effects on Native American communities are.
U.S. Politics94.3 Jack FM

U.S. to investigate former Indian boarding schools, find any remains

(Reuters) – The U.S. government will investigate the dark history of Indian boarding schools, and work to find the remains of children who died in them, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Tuesday. Haaland, a former congresswoman from New Mexico and the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet...
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Interior Secretary Announces Review of Boarding Schools Used to Separate Indigenous Children From Families

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday that her department will undertake an investigation of abuse perpetrated at the boarding schools where Indigenous children were separated from their families in the 19th and 20th centuries. Haaland said the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative will produce authoritative reports and documentation on the cruelty of a previously obfuscated history. “At no time in history have the records or documentation of this policy been compiled or analyzed to determine the full scope of its reaches and effects. We must uncover the truth about the loss of human life, and the lasting consequences of the schools,” she said. “I know that this process will be long and difficult. I know that this process will be painful. It won't undo the heartbreak and loss we feel. But only by acknowledging the past can we work toward a future that we’re all proud to embrace.” Haaland, who is Native American, said her own ancestors had endured the cruelty of the schools. The initiative comes on the heels of the excavation of mass graves at a reform school in Florida that closed in 2011 and the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Native children on the campus of a similar boarding school in Canada.
U.S. PoliticsFairbanks Daily News-Miner

U.S. to investigate Indigenous boarding schools for abuses, burial sites

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday that the U.S. will investigate more than 350 former Indigenous boarding schools for abuses and to identify burial sites of students. Tanana Chiefs Conference lauded Haaland's directive, describing it as "the first step in the healing process for our Native people and this nation."
U.S. PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. to review its Indigenous boarding schools’ dark history

The federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to “uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences” of the institutions, which over the decades forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.
U.S. Politicsnativesunnews.today

Secretary Haaland to Make Announcement Regarding Legacy of Federal Boarding School Policies in Remarks to National Congress of American Indians

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, June 22, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland will address the National Congress of American Indians 2021 Mid Year Conference to announce steps the Interior Department will take to begin to reconcile the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies.
U.S. Politicswrangellsentinel.com

U.S. will investigate past oversight of Native boarding schools

The federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to “uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences” of policies that over the decades forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced June 22.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Indian Boarding School Lands committee to provide update on efforts

The public will hear an update on the Indian Boarding School Lands committee's work Thursday. The committee was tasked with developing a proposal to address the three parcels of land within Rapid City that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant with a 1948 act stating the land's use.
Educationredlakenationnews.com

Sec. Deb Haaland to Announce Next Steps to Address Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) will outline the Interior Department’s next steps to “begin to reconcile the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies” on June 22 during the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) 2021 Mid Year Conference, the department announced Monday. The announcement follows the recent discovery...
Albuquerque, NMredlakenationnews.com

City pledges action to honor lives lost at Indian boarding school

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Officials here plan to work with tribal and Native leaders following the disappearance of a plaque commemorating the burials of Indian boarding school students. The plaque recognized the loss of Apache, Navajo and Zuni students who attended the Albuquerque Indian School. It had been been placed...
