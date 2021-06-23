Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

'Hell, plain hell,' as Moscow endures record June heatwave

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Residents of Russia’s capital are wilting under hot temperatures that on Wednesday hit an all-time high for June since records started being kept. The mid-afternoon temperature of 34.8 Celsius (94.6 Fahrenheit) edged above the 34.7 (94.46) that was recorded in 1901, according to Roman Vilfand, scientific director of Russia's meteorological service. He said the heat is due to a stationary anticyclone hovering over the European section of Russia. Moscow temperatures in June average about 22 C (72 F) and many residents weren't adapting well. “This is hell, plain hell,” said Tanya Tretyakova, who was seeking shade under a tree in central Moscow's Muzeon park.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Russia#Heatwave#Hell#Temperature#Extreme Weather#Ap#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Place
Europe
News Break
Environment
Related
Public Healthwcn247.com

No lockdown plans in Russia as virus deaths hit new record

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have reported a record-breaking 679 new coronavirus deaths, a fourth day in a row with the highest daily death toll in the pandemic, yet the Kremlin has insisted that no plans for another lockdown are being discussed. Russia has struggled to cope with a surge in infections and deaths in recent weeks that comes amid slow vaccination rates. Daily new infections have more than doubled over the past month, soaring from around 9,000 in early June to over 20,000 this week. On Friday, Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 23,218 new cases. But the authorities are not discussing a lockdown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.