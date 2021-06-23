Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Five summer activities to beat the heat in Miami

Posted by 
Adriana Jimenez
Adriana Jimenez
 9 days ago

Record breaking heat has signaled the official start of summer, and you might be wondering what you can do to stay cool. So, grab your bathing suit, life jacket, and some sunscreen, and check out some of the best water activities you can try in Miami.

Kayaking  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292V6K_0adBOHZM00
A kayaker paddled with the Oleta Kayak Tour on the Oleta River.Getty Images

Kayaking is a relatively easy, low-impact water sport that is accessible to most people. Plus, it’s an excellent workout session. Paddling uses your arms, back, and shoulders while balancing engages your core. A good place to start is a cruise through the Oleta River for a relaxing time. Once you’re a confident paddler, you can try tackling the open water in North Beach. You can rent or purchase a kayak experience here.

Rent a boat  

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4m11_0adBOHZM00
View of the Downtown Miami skylineGetty Images

For an enjoyable day exploring Miami Beach, consider renting a boat like this one. It holds up to 8 people and offers a family ride with a cooler, Bluetooth, and other equipment included. Boats come with a captain so that you can focus on the beautiful surroundings. You can also grab to-go food and enjoy a picnic at the beach for a tastier experience. 

Parasailing 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weA3I_0adBOHZM00
Getty Images

Are you looking to glide high above the ocean? Thrill-seekers can get their adrenaline pumping by parasailing with Miami Watersports. It’s an experience where you are launched off the back of a high-speed boat while attached to a parasail. Then, you sit in a harness while enjoying the sea breeze. Once your flight time is over, you’ll be guided back to the boat for landing. It’s a great activity for most families, but there are generally minimum age and weight restrictions. 

Paddle boarding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PABVY_0adBOHZM00
Getty Images

Take part in a more laidback water activity with paddle boarding. It’s popular with all age ranges, fitness levels and is perfect for the whole family. Plus, you get the benefit of mild exercise that works your core muscles. Beginners are best to start on flat waters such as rivers and lakes. You can book your experience here. If you’d rather hire a guide, Airbnb Experiences can pair you with a local host who paddles.  

Jetskiing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gG1uQ_0adBOHZM00
Getty Images

These powerful watercrafts will get the wind in your hair and sea spray on your face. Many businesses in Miami will do guided experiences that could see you tearing it up on a fast adventure, or you can opt for a leisurely pace to explore. You can book your experience here.   

Pro Tip: Summer time is very popular for water activities in South Florida. Many beaches, pools, and watercraft-rental places may have limited hours of operations as they emerge from pandemic restrictions, so it’s always a good idea to check websites or call before you gear up for an afternoon outdoors. Your best bet is to book early to ensure you get the experience you want.  

(Things you purchase through these affiliated links may earn a commission)

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Adriana Jimenez

Adriana Jimenez

Miami, FL
923
Followers
36
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Bilingual journalist reporting on all things Miami culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Fitness#Sunscreen#Downtown Miami#The Oleta Kayak Tour#Miami Watersports#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Kayak
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Adriana Jimenez

Florida ranked second most fun state in America

Florida is known for many things like wild incidents, crazy weather, polarizing politics, but it turns out it's also one of America's most fun states to live in. While we all have different ideas of what 'fun' entails, according to a survey by WalletHub, the Sunshine State ranks as the second most fun state in the United States, just behind California. Florida beat out other prominent travel and entertainment hot spots such as Nevada, New York, Washington, and Illinois. In the survey, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 26 key indicators of fun things to do without breaking the bank.
Florida StatePosted by
Adriana Jimenez

More than 70 companies are hiring at a mega job fair in South Florida this week

(MIAMI) As Florida’s unemployment rate inches up, more than 75 companies will be looking to fill 4,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise this Thursday. Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, the hiring event features a diverse pool of employers with job openings including sales, service techs, cooks, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, marketing, and more. According to a news release, jobs are available in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
Miami, FLPosted by
Adriana Jimenez

Miami to Orlando high-speed rail remains on track as it nears its opening date

(MIAMI) Soon, it will be easier than ever to travel the Sunshine State as Brightline's high-speed rail expansion reaches the halfway mark between Miami and Orlando. Brightline, which has been hit hard by the pandemic and hasn't run any trains since March, hasn't slowed down its aggressive expansion. Despite coronavirus shutdowns, the company announced the plans to complete therail expansion by 2022 are still on schedule. That means that by 2023, South Floridians who want to take a trip to Disney have the option of taking a high-speed train, instead of driving.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
Adriana Jimenez

Royal Caribbean postpones inaugural sailing after 8 crew members test positive for COVID-19

(Fort Lauderdale) Royal Caribbean has postponed the inaugural sailing of its Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, was supposed to be the company's much-awaited return to business this summer. Instead, its first scheduled trips are now canceled. "While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests," Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said.
Miami, FLPosted by
Adriana Jimenez

Immersive yoga takes over at the Miami Van Gogh exhibit

(MIAMI) Vincent Van Gogh is timeless. Even though the famous artist has been dead for 130 years, he is currently featured in dozens of immersive exhibits in cities across the country. But in Miami, however, the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit is gaining traction for not just the art but its noteworthy immersive yoga experience.
Miami, FLPosted by
Adriana Jimenez

A Moulin Rouge-style nightclub is coming to Wynwood

(MIAMI)If you are looking for a bit of glitz and glam in Miami, get ready for Wynwood’s newest burlesque-themed lounge, Le Rouge. The 7,000-square-foot venue, located at 318 NW 23rd St. — is inspired by the famed Moulin Rouge in Paris and promises to bring a sophisticated air of live entertainment to Miami’s laid-back art district.