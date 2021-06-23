Five summer activities to beat the heat in Miami

Record breaking heat has signaled the official start of summer, and you might be wondering what you can do to stay cool. So, grab your bathing suit, life jacket, and some sunscreen, and check out some of the best water activities you can try in Miami.

Kayaking

A kayaker paddled with the Oleta Kayak Tour on the Oleta River. Getty Images

Kayaking is a relatively easy, low-impact water sport that is accessible to most people. Plus, it’s an excellent workout session. Paddling uses your arms, back, and shoulders while balancing engages your core. A good place to start is a cruise through the Oleta River for a relaxing time. Once you’re a confident paddler, you can try tackling the open water in North Beach. You can rent or purchase a kayak experience here .

Rent a boat

View of the Downtown Miami skyline Getty Images

For an enjoyable day exploring Miami Beach, consider renting a boat like this one . It holds up to 8 people and offers a family ride with a cooler, Bluetooth, and other equipment included. Boats come with a captain so that you can focus on the beautiful surroundings. You can also grab to-go food and enjoy a picnic at the beach for a tastier experience.

Parasailing

Getty Images

Are you looking to glide high above the ocean? Thrill-seekers can get their adrenaline pumping by parasailing with Miami Watersports . It’s an experience where you are launched off the back of a high-speed boat while attached to a parasail. Then, you sit in a harness while enjoying the sea breeze. Once your flight time is over, you’ll be guided back to the boat for landing. It’s a great activity for most families, but there are generally minimum age and weight restrictions.

Paddle boarding

Getty Images

Take part in a more laidback water activity with paddle boarding. It’s popular with all age ranges, fitness levels and is perfect for the whole family. Plus, you get the benefit of mild exercise that works your core muscles. Beginners are best to start on flat waters such as rivers and lakes. You can book your experience here. If you’d rather hire a guide, Airbnb Experiences can pair you with a local host who paddles.

Jetskiing

Getty Images

These powerful watercrafts will get the wind in your hair and sea spray on your face. Many businesses in Miami will do guided experiences that could see you tearing it up on a fast adventure, or you can opt for a leisurely pace to explore. You can book your experience here .

Pro Tip: Summer time is very popular for water activities in South Florida. Many beaches, pools, and watercraft-rental places may have limited hours of operations as they emerge from pandemic restrictions, so it’s always a good idea to check websites or call before you gear up for an afternoon outdoors. Your best bet is to book early to ensure you get the experience you want.

