Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomfield, NE

Knox Co. 4-H hosts Foods Workshop

northeastnebraskanews.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMFIELD — The Knox County Extension 4-H Program held a foods workshop for 4-H members June 14, hosted by Ann Fenton, Brittany Spieker and Maddy Huwaldt. The Foods workshop encouraged our 4-H members to learn about healthy eating patterns and allowed them to participate in some fun physical activity games. The Foods workshop focused on making bread, the youth learned how to make yeast dough and how to form the dough into pizza and other bread products. Some other activities included in their day were shaping dough, healthy living lessons, learning food safety, and judging bread.

www.northeastnebraskanews.us
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomfield, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#4 H#Bread#Knox Co 4 H#Foods#Orgznizers#Ann Brittany#The Knox County Fair#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy