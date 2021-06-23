Knox Co. 4-H hosts Foods Workshop
BLOOMFIELD — The Knox County Extension 4-H Program held a foods workshop for 4-H members June 14, hosted by Ann Fenton, Brittany Spieker and Maddy Huwaldt. The Foods workshop encouraged our 4-H members to learn about healthy eating patterns and allowed them to participate in some fun physical activity games. The Foods workshop focused on making bread, the youth learned how to make yeast dough and how to form the dough into pizza and other bread products. Some other activities included in their day were shaping dough, healthy living lessons, learning food safety, and judging bread.www.northeastnebraskanews.us