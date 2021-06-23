Summer Camps Are Rebounding After A Year Without Kids

Thomas Andrew Art Studio offers week-long sessions, and the week is all about art education and creation. Your child will learn about the life and styles of artists such as Bob Ross, Jackson Pollock, Pablo Picasso, Henry Matisse, and more. They will be working with paint on canvas, wood, fabric, stone and tar-paper. Moreover, they will help create a wall mural and have some extra fun time in the splatter room! At the end of the week there is gallery-style event, and parents are invited to see what their child has learned and created.