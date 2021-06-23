Cancel
Summer Camps Are Rebounding After A Year Without Kids

By NPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile summer break usually signals the start of day and sleepaway camps, the pandemic threw those plans into disarray for many school-weary kids and their parents in 2020. Tom Rosenberg, president and CEO of the American Camp Association, says this year he’s hoping things will be a little different for families. He says the past 16 months were difficult for kids who underwent academic learning loss and social disconnection from their peers.

