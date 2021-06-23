Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Takes On Old Songs In 'Standing In The Doorway' And 'The Waylon Sessions'

By Fresh Air
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 9 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. Two women have recently released albums covering songs made famous by two men. The first is called "Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan." The other is "The Waylon Sessions" in which Shannon McNally sing songs associated with country singer Waylon Jennings. Rock critic Ken Tucker says that in very different ways. McNally and Hynde, the lead singer of The Pretenders, are finding new things in old songs.

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Mcnally
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Ken Tucker
Person
Billy Joe Shaver
Person
Chrissie Hynde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Art#Covid#Song#Panhandle Military Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
MusicGreenwichTime

Watch a Preview of Bob Dylan's Upcoming Concert Special 'Shadow Kingdom'

Very little is known about Bob Dylan’s upcoming streaming concert Shadow Kingdom — which premieres July 18th on Veeps — but a 30-second clip has been shared on Dylan’s social media channels that shines a little light on it. It’s a tiny segment of his 1971 tune “Watching the River Flow,” which Dylan hasn’t played live since 2014.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Boot

47 Years Ago: Waylon Jennings Earns His First No. 1 Song

Waylon Jennings had already had a long and varied career in the music business by the time he scored his first No. 1 hit. The groundbreaking outlaw country singer, songwriter and guitarist reached the top of the charts for the first time with a song titled "This Time" on June 22, 1974 — 47 years ago today.
MusicCMT

CMT Premieres New Cover Song Edition of ‘Campfire Sessions’

CMT’s popular Campfire Sessions premieres a special hour-long episode tonight, July 1, featuring cover song performances from each artist highlighted in this season’s episodes. Everything from the Brothers Osborne performing Willie Nelson to Lady A reimagining Fleetwood Mac, Keb’ Mo’ offering a stirring take on Bill Withers, and Kane Brown performing Blake Shelton, it’s all here.
MusicPosted by
US105

Toby Keith Keeps It ‘Old School’ in New Song Co-Written by Maren Morris

Toby Keith's new song "Old School" is from a trio of new school songwriters. Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd teamed to write his new single years ago. Brett Tyler is the third writer on the song, and on his Soundcloud page you can find a demo from 2014, with vocals cut by Hurd. The track is set for release at digital streaming providers on Friday (June 25) and will be part of Keith's next studio album this fall. He says he liked the message, but really appreciated the rap-like patter of each verse, as it reminded him of his song "I Wanna Talk About Me."
kfdi.com

LUKE COMBS released live video of new song “Good Old Days” | JJ Hayes | KFDI

I love reading the comments section of a Luke Combs song on Youtube…cause pretty much everyone is in agreement. The man just isn’t capable of making a bad song. At this point I’m trying to figure out who is teasing me more…..Luke with the promise of a new album or Yellowstone with the promise of season 4. Either way, Luke released this news song/video Tuesday night. New song #2 is coming Thursday night around 7pm/C.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Mr. Jones,” Adam Duritz of Counting Crows

There’s a great deal about the famed band, Counting Crows, that remains iconic since their 1993 debut LP release, August And Everything After. And perhaps at the top of that list is the band’s first commercial single, “Mr. Jones.” To say the track was everywhere in the mid-‘90s would be an understatement. Radio stations from rock to top 40 played the cut seemingly every hour, or more often.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

22 New Songs Out Today

GEESE - "DISCO" Brooklyn band Geese have signed with Partisan Records and have shared their first single for the label. "‘Disco’ was our first big step forward as a band," say Geese. "It’s a very urgent and restless song, which was indicative of all our headspaces at the time. ‘Disco’ has a lot of organized chaos at its core; the music, the lyrics, and even the way we recorded it all speak to a sort of manic energy we were all working through. It’s a song that sounds like it’s perpetually on the verge of collapse--and yet it always manages to keep itself together. There’s a bit of chaos in all of our songs, or a sense that they could explode at any moment. ‘Disco’ represents that the most for us: the little bit of chaos each of us carry and bring to our music.”
MusicNPR

Bruce Springsteen: On Jersey, Masculinity And Wishing To Be His Stage Persona

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Broadway's coming back and with it the return of Bruce Springsteen's one-man show. It's the first full-length show on Broadway to reopen since theaters went dark due to the pandemic. Today we're going to listen to the interview Terry recorded with Springsteen at his home studio in New Jersey, not far from where he grew up. The occasion was his newly published memoir, which came out in 2016. His memoir shares the title of his most famous song, "Born To Run." The theme of that anthem is escape, but in much of the book Springsteen reflects on how he and his music were shaped by home, roots, blood, community and responsibility.
Musicwunc.org

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

American Roots Inspiration: Remembering Delaney Bramlett

On the first day of July 1939, Delaney Bramlett was born in Pontotoc, Mississippi. The great writer-guitarist, with his wife Bonnie, went on to make some of the best American roots music of their generation. Along the way, he also made solid bonds with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Gregg and Duane Allman of the Allman Brothers, and Leon Russell.
mxdwn.com

Torres Takes a Hard-Edged Approach on New Love Song “Hug From A Dinosaur”

Torres, formally known as Mackenzie Scott, has recently shared her new single “Hug From A Dinosaur,” which is said to be featured on her forthcoming album. Thirstier is due to be released on July 30 under Merge Records and will be the main support for her upcoming North American/European tour.
MLBPaste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

Yes, we ran our best albums and songs of 2021 so far lists recently. Yes, it may be overwhelming. Do we care? No, because good music doesn’t stop for anyone and it is our duty to bestow upon you the week’s best tracks. Some old friends have returned with bangers in hand, such as Quicksand’s “Missile Command,” or Majid Jordan’s righteous return with “Been Through That.” There’s some newcomers, too, like Geese’s explosive debut single “Disco” that has the Paste staff buzzing with excitement. Sit back and relax for your regularly scheduled programming, and enjoy our picks for our favorite songs of the week.
Waylon JenningsFredericksburg Standard

CELEBRATING WAYLON JENNINGS IN LUCKENBACH

Charlie Bishop plays for a crowd of people on the Luckenbach stage during Waylon’s Birthday Bash on Sunday, June 13. Andrew Walsh dances with his daughter, Lucy Walsh, in front of the stage. Chandler Chal plays some bag toss with her family during the event. The Chal family, from Southern...
MusicNME

Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth – ‘Utopian Ashes’ review: rockers go country

On paper, ‘Utopian Ashes’ sounds like an unusual – and potentially risky – endeavour. Two of rock’n’roll’s brightest stars (one established for decades, the other still staking a rightful claim) teaming up to record a fictionalised pre-divorce album inspired by classic country duets is the definition of a niche undertaking.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Music From Big Pink’: How The Band’s Debut Album Defined Americana

Both individually and collectively, the members of The Band (Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Richard Manuel) had had a decade’s experience cutting their teeth on the live circuit before releasing their debut album, Music From Big Pink, in 1968. Initially coming together as The Hawks, backing band for Canadian rockabilly mainstay Ronnie Hawkins, they slogged around the Canadian and US live circuit working up a furious mix of blues- and country-infused R&B that would satiate bar audiences eager for Hawkins’ full-tilt boogie.
Musicedmidentity.com

Martial Simon Gives a Fresh Take on an Iconic Song

Martial Simon keeps us hanging on with his latest song, “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” which is due out via his label GET SET Records. Martial Simon is a veteran of the music industry, having pulled strings from behind the scenes as the founder of SET Artist Management and wowing crowds as a DJ for high-profile events. Like many during the pandemic, he set his sights on new creative avenues, which led to him making a home in the production studio and giving artists a platform on his label, GET SET Records.
Musicboisestatepublicradio.org

Sleater-Kinney: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. You don't have to wait long for...