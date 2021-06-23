New York campers can get loyalty points at state facilities
ALBANY – Airline and hotel chains have long offered them and now New York is offering loyalty points for campers who stay overnight in state-run campgrounds. Under the program "loyalty/reward" program, people who stay at campgrounds operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation can earn points for each overnight stay, which can reduce the cost of future visits.