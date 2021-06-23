Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York campers can get loyalty points at state facilities

By Rick Karlin
Times Union
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – Airline and hotel chains have long offered them and now New York is offering loyalty points for campers who stay overnight in state-run campgrounds. Under the program “loyalty/reward” program, people who stay at campgrounds operated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation can earn points for each overnight stay, which can reduce the cost of future visits.

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyalty Program#Campers#Camping#Airline#Dec#The Office Of Parks#Loyalty Rewards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...