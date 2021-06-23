Cancel
Salma Hayek auditioned for ‘The Matrix’ and totally bombed it: ‘I never really went to the gym’

On an episode of ‘Red Table Talk,’ Salma Hayek told Jada Pinkett Smith about how she auditioned for the first ‘Matrix’ movie — and how she was really not prepared. Read more on Audacy.

Salma Hayek reveals how important Eternals was to her

For Salma Hayek, having reached a role as a superhero is the fulfillment of dreams for many through her. The actress will star in Marvel’s Eternals. There are just a few months before Eternals hit movie theaters around the world. This, one of the next big premieres of Marvel Studios, promises to make a radical difference in all that is known as superhero cinema. Your director, Chloe Zhao, and the cast have raised expectations.
Salma Hayek Says She Lost Out On ‘Matrix’ Role Due To Laziness

Salma Hayek revealed that she was one of four actresses being considered for the role of Trinity in The Matrix, but lost out on the role due to being, in her words, “lazy.” While appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show Red Table Talk, she recalled the time when both she and Pinkett Smith were up for the part.
Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Reveals She Was Nearly Cast in ‘The Matrix’ — and Why She Didn’t Get the Role. Salma Hayek says that she was one of the four finalists, alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, to play Trinity, member of the Nebuchadnezzar, computer hacker and leading love interest in the Wachowskis’ Matri…
Salma Hayek hilariously reveals how she lost 'Matrix' role to Jada Pinkett Smith

Salma Hayek is reflecting on the first time she met Jada Pinkett Smith — and it was when they were both auditioning for a role in The Matrix franchise. We know now that Pinkett Smith nabbed the role of Captain Niobe, who appeared in the original film’s two sequels, but during a recent episode of Red Table Talk Hayek hilariously detailed the physical test they had to take as part of the casting process.
The Main Reason Salma Hayek Lost Out On Starring In The Matrix

1999’s The Matrix is one of the most seminal science fiction movies of our time. It gave Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving big roles they’ll always be remembered for. But every iconic movie role starts with an audition, and only so many were offered the pill that takes one into the Matrix. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress Salma Hayek was one of the incredible talents who almost, but didn’t end up in the Wachowskis' movies.
Salma Hayek reveals why she wasn’t cast for ‘The Matrix’: ‘I’m flexible and agile, but I’m lazy’

Salma Hayek virtually had her turn at the red table Tuesday (June 22). Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Gammy) and Willow Smith welcomed Hayek to Red Table Talk, and Jada couldn't have been more excited. "I've been waiting to have her for a very long time, for three years, because this woman has been an inspiration for this table," the 49-year-old actress said.
Salma Hayek Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ But Wasn’t Down for the Whole “Running” Thing

The Matrix turned Keanu Reeves into an iconic action star, but another actress was almost slow-motion kicking alongside him instead of Carrie-Anne Moss. While making the publicity rounds for the action comedy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Salma Hayek revealed that she was one of four finalists in consideration for the role of Trinity in The Matrix. So why didn’t she get the part? The Desperado star admitted that she simply couldn’t handle the action and was too lazy to land the part.
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Best Advice For A Successful Relationship

Salma Hayek and her husband, billionaire CEO François-Henri Pinault, have been married for 12 years. And in that amount of time, the actor says she’s learned an important key to a very strong relationship: never say “anything nasty to each other.”. Hayek opened up about the two’s relationship on Wednesday...
Inside Salma Hayek's Marriage

Salma Hayek is one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The Mexican-American actor who got her start in telenovelas made a name for herself because of her versatile acting talent, which she's put to use in TV shows, dramas, and big-budget Hollywood films. Despite having gotten her acting start during the late 1980s, Hayek didn't really see a breakthrough in Hollywood until she played Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in the 2002 biopic "Frida," which she both starred in and served as a producer and choreographer, according to IMDb. Hayek went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for the role of Kahlo.
Salma Hayek Reveals She Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ but Failed Her Trinity Physical Test

Salma Hayek joined Jada Pinkett Smith on the most recent installment of the latter’s Facebook interview series “Red Table Talk” (via Yahoo Entertainment) and revealed she was one of the four finalists in the casting process for Trinity in “The Matrix.” One of the other four finalists was Pinkett Smith herself. Hayek’s career was red hot at the time following U.S. breakthrough “Desperado,” popular rom-com “Fools Rush In,” and more. But when “The Matrix” casting process built to a physical endurance test, Hayek said she didn’t stand a chance.
Salma Hayek, 54, wows in black lace-trimmed dress

Salma Hayek is defying the laws of aging once again. The 54-year-old actress is known for putting her svelte physique front and center in a bikini and posting the images on her official Instagram page. Over the weekend, Hayek posted some pictures from a recent photoshoot. In one snap, the...
Salma Hayek's teenage daughter loved her raunchy new movie

Salma Hayek's 13-year-old daughter loves her "raunchy" new movie. The 'Hitman Wife's Bodyguard' star says her teenage daughter is a huge fan of her new film, despite Salma's fear that Valentina would be embarrassed by the movie. She said: "Yeah, she insisted on this one. She never wants to see...
Did Jada Pinkett Really Plead With 2Pac to Not Beat up Will Smith?

Outlawz rapper Napoleon claims Jada Pinkett Smith really asked 2Pac not to beat up Will Smith in a new interview with The Art of Dialogue this week. The nature of Pinkett Smith's relationship with Tupac Shakur has long been the subject of fascination, especially after she shared a never-before-seen poem by Shakur on Instagram to mark what would have been his 50th birthday in June. Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996. He was 25.
Penelope Cruz 'angry' Salma Hayek didn't confide in her over Weinstein

Penelope Cruz was "angry" when Salma Hayek didn't confide in her about being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. The 'Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife' actress previously accused the disgraced movie mogul – who is serving a 23-year jail sentence on charges of sexual assault and rape – of inappropriate behaviour when they were working on 'Frida' in 2002 and she insisted she was doing her best to "protect" her pal and her career by not telling her what had happened.